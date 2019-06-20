Texas Tech survived elimination at the College World Series by knocking off Florida State, 4-1 on Wednesday night. The Red Raiders will square off with the Michigan Wolverines in the National Semifinals at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Texas Tech will send freshman right-hander Micah Dallas to the mound to face off against projected Michigan starter Karl Kauffmann. This is a rematch of the pitching matchup from game one in Omaha.

Kauffmann was able to notch the win after he logged seven innings of three-run baseball. Kauffmann allowed a two-run homer to Brian Klein in the third, and a RBI-groundout from Dru Baker in the sixth. After a five inning, one run performance against the Wolverines in March, Michigan was able to chase Dallas after three innings, his shortest start of the season. Dallas was tagged for four runs, raising his era to above three for the first time this postseason.

Texas Tech brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but a strikeout to Klein closed the doors and sent the Red Raiders to the loser's bracket.

The Wolverines and Red Raiders will meet for the fifth time this season, with Texas Tech being winners of three of the four games thus far. This will be the third time this season that the Red Raiders will face Michigan starter Karl Kauffmann. Kauffman started in Lubbock vs the Red Raiders on March 22nd. The right-hander gave up six runs on nine hits thru five innings. The Red Raiders would win the contest, 10-3.