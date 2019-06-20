Red Raiders Get Second Chance at Wolverines
Texas Tech survived elimination at the College World Series by knocking off Florida State, 4-1 on Wednesday night. The Red Raiders will square off with the Michigan Wolverines in the National Semifinals at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Texas Tech will send freshman right-hander Micah Dallas to the mound to face off against projected Michigan starter Karl Kauffmann. This is a rematch of the pitching matchup from game one in Omaha.
Kauffmann was able to notch the win after he logged seven innings of three-run baseball. Kauffmann allowed a two-run homer to Brian Klein in the third, and a RBI-groundout from Dru Baker in the sixth. After a five inning, one run performance against the Wolverines in March, Michigan was able to chase Dallas after three innings, his shortest start of the season. Dallas was tagged for four runs, raising his era to above three for the first time this postseason.
Texas Tech brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but a strikeout to Klein closed the doors and sent the Red Raiders to the loser's bracket.
The Wolverines and Red Raiders will meet for the fifth time this season, with Texas Tech being winners of three of the four games thus far. This will be the third time this season that the Red Raiders will face Michigan starter Karl Kauffmann. Kauffman started in Lubbock vs the Red Raiders on March 22nd. The right-hander gave up six runs on nine hits thru five innings. The Red Raiders would win the contest, 10-3.
By the Numbers
Texas Tech has won two games for the first time ever in Omaha.
Texas Tech has out-hit the opponent in every game at CWS this season.
Texas Tech bullpen has worked a 0.75 era so far this CWS.
Josh Jung has a hit in every game this postseason.
Texas Tech is 24-8 since moving Jung to Shortstop.
Texas Tech is 5-0 when scoring first this postseason.
Texas Tech is 2-2 when opposition scores first.
Texas Tech has registered nine hits in all three CWS games this season.
Texas Tech is hitting .289 (87 for 301) this postseason.
Post Season Leaders
Josh Jung leads Tech with five postseason homers.
Cameron Warren (4), Brian Klein (2), Cody Masters (1), Dru Baker (1), Kurt Wilson (1), Easton Murrell (1), and Braxton Fulford (1) have all notched round-trippers this postseason.
Josh Jung leads the team with a .411 (14 for 34) batting average this postseason.
Cameron Warren leads the team with 12 RBI this postseason.
Taylor Floyd leads the team with a 0.00 era this postseason.
John McMillon (1.89 era), Connor Queen (2.10 era), and Dane Haveman (3.81 era) have all registered multiple appearances out of the bullpen.
Micah Dallas carries a 3.60 era this postseason.
Bryce Bonnin leads Red Raider starters with a 2.24 era.
Caleb Killian has registered the most innings (17.2).
Texas Tech and Michigan will meet at 1 p.m. on Friday on ESPN.
Should the Red Raiders win, the two teams will rematch on Saturday.
Texas Tech is 7-1 all time vs Michigan.