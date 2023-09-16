It has been a long time coming, but Texas Tech was able to grab its first win of the season Saturday night, shutting down Tarleton State in a 41-3 victory. The Red Raiders concluded its non-conference slate and a two-game homestand against the Texans.

Tim DeRuyter’s defense shined against Tarleton as Tech forced three turnovers in a dominant performance for the unit. The Red Raiders were forced to a three-and-out on their first offensive drive of the game, but were able to find points courtesy of a Malik Dunlap pick-six. It was the first of two interceptions for the super-senior Dunlap, the second coming later in the first quarter.

After only totalling 17 carries through the first two weeks of the season, Tahj Brooks eclipsed that tally with 19 carries against the Texans. Brooks was able to find success with the copious amount of carries he received, the senior finished with 158 yards on the ground. A 38-yard scamper from Brooks helped set up the Red Raiders for their first offensive points of the game. A seven-play, 64 yard drive was capped off by a rush from Tyler Shough to extend the lead to 14-0.

Another three-and-out by Tarleton led to another touchdown drive for Tech, a methodical set that concluded with Shough finding Mason Tharp in the corner of the endzone on a 28 yard pass. Only able to produce a field goal in the second quarter, the Red Raiders took a 24-point into the halftime interval.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson continued his stretch of strong play and he was on the receiving end of the third Texan turnover of the night.

Shough’s night was over after one drive into the second half, and redshirt sophomore Behren Morton took the reins, much to the enjoyment of the crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium.

With the offense led by Morton, the Red Raiders scored on three consecutive drives, a field goal and a pair of touchdowns thrown by the gunslinger from Eastland.

The starter Shough finished 10-20 with 123 yards through the air and the touchdown toss to Tharp. In this time on the field, Morton completed eight of his 13 passes for 72 yards and the aforementioned two touchdowns.

Jordan Brown led the Red Raiders in receiving, the Kansas transfer had the longest reception of the night of 46 yards, part of a six catch, 76 yards and a touchdown performance.

Tech concludes non-conference play with a 1-2 record. The Red Raiders will get their first shot at a Big 12 opponent Sept. 23, when they make the trip to Morgantown to face West Virginia. Kick off against the Mountaineers is set for 2:30 p.m.



