The 99th season of Texas Tech football is only four days from kicking off, with the Red Raiders set for a date against Wyoming Saturday. The preseason hype has been building all summer but the team has remained laser-focused on the trip to Laramie. Following Tech’s Tuesday morning practice, players Tyler Shough, Jerand Bradley, Jaylon Hutchings and Jesiah Pierre spoke to the media to preview the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Cowboys.

Wyoming has been described as a physical football team, one that is built around running the football on offense and equally being able to defend the run with its stout defensive unit. Anchoring that defensive unit are middle linebackers Easton Gibbs and Shae Suiaunoua. Gibbs in particular, was named the Mountain West Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and was a force in 2022 as the Cowboys’ leading tackler. Running the football is not going to be an easy task for the Red Raiders, and execution is going to be vital.

“They fly around the football, they play really hard,” Shough said of Wyoming’s linebackers. “They’re well coached and they know what they’re doing. They’re gonna know what we’re doing. It’s a new game so they might come out with some new stuff… We gotta be physical. We gotta do the fundamentals right. I feel like we’ve got so much talent, we got really confident in our guys and confidence in the scheme. It really just comes down to being able to do our job. I really think we’re going to be able to do that.”

Wyoming’s defense shows a similar theme to that of the Red Raiders in terms of returning veteran leadership and starters. Four starters return in the secondary, with the lone non-returnee being 6-foot-4 cornerback Kolbey Taylor. A lengthy presence in the secondary, Taylor will likely see himself lined up against Preseason All-Big 12 selection Bradley. The Desoto native has been keen on how the Cowboys play out wide.

“They like to play a lot of man (coverage),” Bradley said. “It’s gonna be a great challenge going into their home because we weren’t that great on the road last year. It’s gonna be a great challenge, I’m super excited to play them. They do a lot of man, a lot of Cover 3, and we’re just gonna attack them.”



