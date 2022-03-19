Red Raiders & Fighting Irish to battle it out with the Sweet 16 on the line

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: Viejas Arena | San Diego, CA WHEN: 6:10 PM, Sunday | Mar. 20th WATCH IT ON: TBS SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 0-1 all-time against Notre Dame. The Red Raiders played the Fighting Irish on December 6, 1975, in South Bend and lost, 88-63.

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT NOTRE DAME?

• The Fighting Irish are 24-10 on the season, and they finished second in the ACC with a 15-5 conference record. Notre Dame is unranked, and they’re 1-1 against teams ranked in the top 25 with a win over Kentucky and a loss to Duke. • Mike Brey is on his 22nd season as the head coach of the Fighting Irish and has a 472-258 (220-163) record at the helm. Brey has led Notre Dame to the NCAA Tournament 13 times, and the Irish are making their first postseason appearance since 2017. • Notre Dame has the 119th ranked scoring offense in the country, and they’re 46th in field goal percentage. ND is 8th in three-point field goal percentage and 18th in three-pointers made with 309. • The Fighting Irish have the 123rd ranked scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 184th in field goal percentage allowed. The ND defense is 339th in turnovers forced. They’re 299th in steals per game and 338th in blocks per game. • Notre Dame is No. 40 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 27th in offensive efficiency and 78th in defensive efficiency, and they have three wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Kentucky, North Carolina, Alabama). • The Irish are 2-8 in quad-one games with wins over Kentucky and Miami. They’re 2-1 in quad-two games and 11-1 in quad-three games. Notre Dame is undefeated (6-0) in quad-four games this season.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

THREE FIGHTING IRISH TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

BLAKE WESLEY | 6-FOOT-5 | FRESHMAN |GUARD

Wesley has been one of the top true freshmen players in college basketball this season and leads the Irish in scoring with 14.5 points per game. He’s second on the team in assists with 2.4 per game, and he’s a solid contributor on the glass with 3.6 rebounds per game. He leads the team with 1.3 steals per game on the defensive end. Wesley scored 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting and added three steals in the win over Alabama on Friday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EeW5hbWljIDJuZCBoYWxmIHBlcmZvcm1hbmNlIGJ5IEJsYWtlIFdl c2xleSB0byBoZWxwIE5vdHJlIERhbWUgYmVhdCBBbGFiYW1hLiBUaGUgMTkg eS9vICZhbXA7IDYtNSBDRyBzaG93Y2FzZWQgaGlzIGV4cGxvc2l2ZW5lc3Mg aW4gdGhlIG9wZW4gZmxvb3IgJmFtcDsgZGlzcGxheWVkIGluY3JlZGlibGUg Ym9keSBjb250cm9sIG9uIGEgbnVtYmVyIG9mIHRvdWdoIGZpbmlzaGVzLiBD b21wZXRlZCBkZWZlbnNpdmVseS4gMTggUFRTIG9uIDgtMTQgRkcgdy8gMyBT VEwuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmxha2V3ZXNsZXkw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBibGFrZXdlc2xleTA8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zT0xDaDh5SGcxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v c09MQ2g4eUhnMTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMZWFndWUgSGltIChATGVhZ3Vl X0hpbSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MZWFndWVfSGlt L3N0YXR1cy8xNTA1MDAzOTI3MzI2MTQyNDY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1hcmNoIDE5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

DANE GOODWIN | 6-FOOT-6 | JUNIOR | GUARD

Goodwin is one of the most efficient offensive guards in college basketball. He’s shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from behind the arc. Goodwin leads the Irish with 67 three-pointers made, and he’s second in scoring with 13.6 points per game. He’s solid on the boards with 4.6 rebounds per game. Goodwin scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting against Rutgers but was held to only three points against the Crimson Tide.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4+AIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9BQ0NNQkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNB Q0NNQkI8L2E+IENvLVBsYXllciBvZiB0aGUgV2VlayEg8J+PgDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRtYmI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE5EbWJiPC9hPjogRGFuZSBHb29kd2luLiDwn5SlIDxicj48YnI+8J+T sDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL29iZkU0ajN0ZGsiPmh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9vYmZFNGozdGRrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbm5v bDB1SkQ0WCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25ub2wwdUpENFg8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQUNDIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAYWNjbWJiKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FjY21iYi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3NTU2 MzY4NTc1NDA2MDgwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAy NywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

PAUL ATKINSON JR. | 6-FOOT-9 | SENIOR | FORWARD

Atkinson is a grad-transfer who averaged 17.6 points per game for Yale a season ago. He’s the third leading scorer for the Irish at 12.8 points per game and is shooting 59.1 percent from the field. Atkinson leads the team in rebounds with 7.0 per game. He’s been huge for Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament. Atkinson was 13-of-15 and scored 26 points with six rebounds and two blocks against the Scarlet Knights, and he had 13 points with eight rebounds and four steals against Alabama.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QYXVsIEF0a2luc29uIEpyLiBwdXQgb24gYSBTSE9XIHRvbmlnaHQg Zm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRtYmI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5kbWJiPC9hPiDwn5Kq8J+NgDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9NYXJjaE1hZG5lc3M/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNYXJjaE1hZG5lc3M8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9GaXJzdEZv dXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGaXJzdEZv dXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KZDlic1ZzM1hGIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmQ5YnNWczNYRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOQ0FBIE1h cmNoIE1hZG5lc3MgKEBNYXJjaE1hZG5lc3NNQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWFyY2hNYWRuZXNzTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xNTA0MzE4 MDY4OTQzNzI0NTQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDE3LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: