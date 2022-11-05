Shough dialed up his best throw of the season to JJ Sparkman, a big momentum swing in the second half.

The Red Raiders used all three of their quarterbacks and Tyler Shough got the lion share after Behren Morton left the game after an apparent ankle injury on a weird tackle.

Texas Tech fell to No. 7 TCU, 34-24, in Ft. Worth on Saturday in what was a closely contested contest in the first half, but the wheels fell off with some help from a few questionable calls including a game changing facemask call on Tyree Wilson.

After the touchdown, the Red Raiders lost JJ Sparkman after it appeared that he reaggravated his hand injury along with Jerand Bradley after he took a helmet-to-helmet hit that was called for targeting.

Tech fell in a back-and-forth game with great defensive stands from Tim DeRuyter’s defense on a field day from Wilson.

Wilson tallied eight tackles, half a sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss in the defeat, one of his best performances of the season where he was all over the field and super impactful.

The Frogs were without their star receiver Quentin Johnston in the contest and his impact was missed. The Red Raiders were able to contain the Frogs in the first half and in the third quarter before the wheels fell off in the fourth.

Special teams once again bit the Red Raiders with a punt return touchdown from Derius Davis before the Frogs took an offensive snap.

The Red Raiders will have the chance to rebound against Kansas on Saturday at the Jones, one that is all but necessary for bowl eligibility.