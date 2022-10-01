The Red Raiders have lost the last 11 of 12 against the Wildcats and are now 3-2 (1-1) this season with a very strong opponent coming next week in Stillwater.

Turnovers and lack of execution did the Red Raiders in after fighting to get back into the game after a sloppy first quarter.

Two turnovers in the first half along with a back-breaking fumble from Donovan Smith in the second half sealed the Wildcats win.

A questionable 4th & 5 decision went in the Wildcats favor when the ball fell through JJ Sparkman’s hands and gave Kansas State the ball on the Tech 40, which led to a 10-point lead for the Wildcats.

The Tech defense kept the Red Raiders in this game and were able to contain Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn for the most part, but multiple explosive plays ended the Red Raiders hopes

The Red Raiders were 1-3 on fourth down and both turnover on downs put the defense in precarious situations, but what really hurt the Red Raiders was the four turnovers.

Tech had a few injuries pop up in the game that included Myles Price and Sarodorick Thompson, both of which didn’t return in the contest.

Tech never quit and never went away, but too many mistakes and turnovers did them in.

The Red Raiders will have a quick turnaround for another stout opponent in Stillwater against Oklahoma State next Saturday.