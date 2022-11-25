GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

WHEN: Saturday, November 26th at 6:30 PM WATCH IT ON: FS1 SERIES HISTORY: Oklahoma leads 21-6 all-time

2021 MEETING: Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21

ODDS: Oklahoma -2.0, O/U: 63.5





WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: OKLAHOMA

2021 RECORD: 11-2 (7-2)

HEAD COACH: Brent Venables

2022 RECORD: 6-5 (3-5)

It has been quite a rollercoaster of a season for the Sooners in Brent Venables' first year in Norman. Three losses to start conference play, including a 49-0 embarrassment in Austin, drastically lowered expectations for Oklahoma this year - a team accustomed to finishing at the top of the Big 12 and competing for a title. Regardless of the struggles at times, the Sooners are still a good squad and shouldn't be taken lightly as they come into Lubbock to finish the 2022 year.



Three Sooners to keep an eye on:

1) Dillon Gabriel

The UCF transfer has had a pretty solid season in Norman so far. Gabriel has been up and down at times but is still highly talented as a thrower and runner. His best games of the year came at the beginning of the season and has somewhat slowed down in conference play. However, Gabriel can still carve up opposing defenses if given the opportunity, highlighted by his 403-yard, 3-touchdown day against Kansas on October 15th.



2) Eric Gray

If it feels like we talk about an opposing team's running back every week, it's because the Big 12 is loaded with running back talent, and Eric Gray is undoubtedly no exception. The talented back has rushed for 1,203 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season, with 684 of those yards coming in his last five games. Gray is a little undersized at 5-10 but doesn't show it on the field, specializing in breakaway speed and timely cuts across the field. The Texas Tech defense will need to keep tabs on Gray.



3) Marvin Mims Jr.

Another talented receiver at Oklahoma.

Marvin Mims isn't on the same level as some recent legendary receivers at Oklahoma like CeeDee Lamb or Marquise Brown, but has still given the Sooner offense a huge boost and has been a reliable target for Dillon Gabriel. Mims has been a little inconsistent at times but can make defenses pay on deep balls if not accounted for on the field.



MATCHUP PREDICTION

The Sooners have been a weird team this year.

Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims, and Eric Gray highlight a great Oklahoma offense, but the defense has been more of a question mark throughout the season and Texas Tech could be in for a big day in that area. The home crowd will give the Red Raiders a boost and it just seems like the momentum is in Tech's favor heading into Saturday's game.

Give me Texas Tech by 6.



Score Prediction Texas Tech - 38

Iowa State - 32





