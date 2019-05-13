Texas Tech baseball had the weekend off after hosting FIU in what should have been a doubleheader this past Tuesday but was cut short due to weather. The Red Raiders took the one game outing and are down to their final series of the regular season with TCU visiting Lubbock beginning on Thursday for a three-game series through Saturday.

Texas Tech's overall record sits at 34-14 while the Horned Frog's of TCU post a 28-21 record. The Red Raiders' 14-7 conference record is good enough for second place currently with Baylor ahead with a 14-6 record.

The Bears will host UT Arlington on Tuesday in a game that, of course, does not count toward their conference record. Their final series will then come on Thursday as well when the Bears travel to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a three-game series.

The upside for the Red Raiders is that the Cowboys are currently 17-7 at home with the Bears sitting at 7-5 in conference matchups when they are played away from Waco.

For the Red Raiders, TCU arrives in Lubbock with an 8-8 road record. Tim Tadlock and Co. have won eight-straight conference games including some big series wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech has the upper-hand over Baylor in the head-to-head between the two with the Red Raiders taking two of three in a three-gamer in Lubbock – the lone Texas Tech loss to Baylor coming in extra innings by a run.

Red Raider nation has been a big part in Texas Tech's success and will be pivotal in the final three. And if game one against TCU wasn't already intriguing – the first 500 fans through the gate on Thursday for the 6:30 p.m. start will receive a free Tadlock shirsey.

A strong finish by the Red Raiders can possibly secure Texas Tech a national seed in the NCAA Tournament and the possibility to host yet another regional in Lubbock.