GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Lahaina Civic Center, Maui, HI WHEN: Wednesday, November 23rd at 1:30 PM WATCH IT ON: ESPN SERIES HISTORY: Tied 1-1 all-time

ODDS: Texas Tech -1.0





WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: OHIO STATE

2021 RECORD: 20-12 (12-8 Big Ten) HEAD COACH: Chris Holtmann

2022 RECORD: 4-1



The Ohio State Buckeyes have started the 2022-23 season on a high note, highlighted by an impressive 81-53 route of Cincinnati on Tuesday. The No. 25 Kenpom-ranked squad boasts a terrific offense - averaging nearly 80 points per game - a contrast of play style compared to the Red Raiders' defensive prowess. Isaac Likekele and Sean McNeil are two names Tech fans should be familiar with as both players transferred to Ohio State from Big 12 schools this offseason (Likekele - OSU, McNeil - WVU).



Three Buckeyes to keep an eye on:

1) Brice Sensabaugh (6-6, F)

A four-star top-100 recruit and Florida’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021, the lengthy freshman has exploded onto the scene to start the season for the Buckeyes, averaging 17 points on a 52.2 field goal percentage. Most recently, Sensabaugh scored 17 points twice in Ohio State's loss to San Diego State and win over Cincinnati. He can back down defenders in the post, knock down threes, and create his own shot, thriving when penetrating toward the bucket.



2) Sean McNeil (6-4, G)

A name Red Raiders fans are certainly familiar with, Sean McNeil spent three years in Morgantown playing for Bob Huggins and West Virginia before transferring to Ohio State this past offseason. McNeil is an elite shooter who thrives in catch-and-shoot scenarios - averaging a career-high in both field goal percentage (51.6) and three-point percentage (41.2). It's only been four games, but the talented guard is someone who the Red Raiders will have to keep an eye on, as McNeil dropped 22 points on 9-14 shooting against San Deigo State on Monday.



3) Zed Key (6-8, F)

Zed Key is a high-motor forward who has played some extremely valuable minutes for Ohio State this season. The 6-8 junior has averaged 13.2 points and 9.6 rebounds through five games this year, highlighted by a 19-point, 8-rebound showing against Cincinnati on Tuesday. Key is a double-double machine and the Buckeyes' best rebounder who primarily gets his buckets in the paint. Key has fantastic footwork and body control near the basket so it will be interesting to see how he fares against Daniel Batcho and a solid Texas Tech defense down low.



MATCHUP PREDICTION

This is going to be a good one. Ohio State comes in as the more experienced team compared to the Red Raiders' plethora of new faces, but the Buckeyes are somewhat undersized. Daniel Batcho has been terrific in Maui so far - 13 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 blocks per game - and can give the Red Raiders a huge advantage inside if he continues to play well. Ohio State hasn't faced a defense like Texas Tech's, and if the Red Raiders are able to maintain excellence on that side of the ball and make some shots, they should come out with a win. I think that it will be a close game but Tech will prove too much for the Buckeyes to handle defensively.

Give me the Red Raiders by 6.



Score Prediction Texas Tech - 71

Ohio State - 65



