Red Raiders are southbound for the round two battle in Austin
GAME DETAILS:
WHERE: Frank Erwin Center | Austin, TX
WHEN: 11:30 AM, Saturday | Feb. 19th
WATCH IT ON: ABC
SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech has a 61-80 record against Texas on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won eight of their last 10 games against the Longhorns and have three straight wins in Austin.
TEXAS LONGHORNS 2021-22 SCHEDULE
WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT TEXAS?
• The Longhorns are 19-7 on the season, and they’re fourth in the Big 12 standings with an 8-5 conference record.
• Texas is ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They’re 3-5 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Tennessee, Iowa State, and Kansas.
• The Longhorns have the 235th scoring offense in the country, and they’re 128th in field goal percentage.
• Texas has the No. 2 scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 68th in field goal percentage allowed.
• The Longhorns are 39th in turnovers forced and 50th in steals per game.
• Texas is No. 14 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 31st in offensive efficiency and 10th in defensive efficiency.
• The Longhorns have six wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Oklahoma (twice), Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Iowa State, Kansas).
THREE LONGHORNS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:
MARCUS CARR | 6-FOOT-2 | GUARD | SENIOR
Carr is the second leading scorer on the Longhorns with 11.1 points per game, and he leads the team in assists with 3.5 per game. He led the Longhorns with 18 points and three assists in game one against Texas Tech. Carr was aggressive in attacking the basket in the second half and scored 13 points and shot eight free throws as a result.
TIMMY ALLEN | 6-FOOT-6 | FORWARD | SENIOR
Allen leads the Longhorns in scoring and rebounding with 11.9 points and 6.5 boards per game. He’s sixth in the Big 12 in field goal percentage, shooting 52.6 percent from the field this season. Allen was held to five points on 2-of-6 (33.3%) shooting with five rebounds in the previous game against Texas Tech.
COURTNEY RAMEY | 6-FOOT-3 | GUARD | SENIOR
Ramey is the most efficient scorer of the Texas trio of guards this season, shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from behind the arc. It was a tale of two halves for Ramey in game one against Texas Tech. He was 4-of-7 from three with 12 points in the first half but was 0-of-3 shooting and held scoreless in the second half.
TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. TEXAS DEFENSE
TEXAS OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE
ANALYZING THE MATCHUP:
The Longhorns are 15-1 at home this season with their only loss coming in a one-point game against Kansas State. While the Frank Erwin Center isn’t known as a daunting place to play, Saturday’s matchup will be a tough challenge for the Red Raiders all the same.
Texas Tech is 2-5 and have struggled at times on the road this season, averaging only 62.4 points in those seven games. This may not be your typical road game, however, as Red Raider Nation is looking to make their presence felt in Austin. Mark Adams was asked about the large contingent of Texas Tech fans expected to be in the building on Saturday.
“That’ll mean a lot to our guys,” Adams said. “We’re going to need a huge crowd to take on a much improved, very well coached, and very talented Texas Longhorn team.”
Texas has the No. 2 scoring defense in the country, and the Red Raiders are likely to be without Kevin McCullar again. McCullar was instrumental in game one against the Longhorns and scored 19 points with six rebounds and two assists. Replacing that production won’t come easy against a tough Texas defense.
The Longhorns are 2-7 this season when teams score more than 60 points against them. If Texas Tech can muster up enough offensive production, then they have a good shot at leaving Austin victorious.
The Red Raiders dominated the glass in game one and finished with a plus-9 rebounding advantage over the Longhorns. Texas Tech had 12 second chance points on 11 offensive boards, and Adams talked about how important rebounding will be the second time around.
“First thing you’ve got to do is rebound with them,” Adams noted. “They’re big, physical and play hard. They’re just great in the paint. Trying to stay with them and keep them off the boards is probably the biggest emphasis.”
The Texas Tech defense held Texas to just 64 points in their first game, and Adams won’t shy away from a working strategy. The Texas offense runs through Timmy Allen and the trio of guards Marcus Carr, Courtney Ramey, and Andrew Jones.
The Red Raiders will need to be mindful of Allen in the middle of their defense to keep his midrange game in-check, while at the same time being ready to close out on the Longhorn perimeter shooters.
Carr was a different player in the second half of game one, and he was able to find some success driving the ball inside against the Texas Tech defense. Expect Adams to key on him and try to slow Carr down in this matchup.