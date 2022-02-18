Red Raiders are southbound for the round two battle in Austin

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: Frank Erwin Center | Austin, TX WHEN: 11:30 AM, Saturday | Feb. 19th WATCH IT ON: ABC SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech has a 61-80 record against Texas on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won eight of their last 10 games against the Longhorns and have three straight wins in Austin.

TEXAS LONGHORNS 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT TEXAS?

• The Longhorns are 19-7 on the season, and they’re fourth in the Big 12 standings with an 8-5 conference record. • Texas is ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They’re 3-5 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Tennessee, Iowa State, and Kansas. • The Longhorns have the 235th scoring offense in the country, and they’re 128th in field goal percentage. • Texas has the No. 2 scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 68th in field goal percentage allowed. • The Longhorns are 39th in turnovers forced and 50th in steals per game. • Texas is No. 14 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 31st in offensive efficiency and 10th in defensive efficiency. • The Longhorns have six wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Oklahoma (twice), Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Iowa State, Kansas).

Terrence Shannon (1) draws contact with Timmy Allen (0) from Texas while driving to the basket (Chase Seabolt)

THREE LONGHORNS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

MARCUS CARR | 6-FOOT-2 | GUARD | SENIOR

Carr is the second leading scorer on the Longhorns with 11.1 points per game, and he leads the team in assists with 3.5 per game. He led the Longhorns with 18 points and three assists in game one against Texas Tech. Carr was aggressive in attacking the basket in the second half and scored 13 points and shot eight free throws as a result.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJjdXMgQ2FyciB3aXRoIHRoZSBjbHV0Y2ggMyBqdXN0IGJlZm9y ZSB0aGUgaGFsZiE8YnI+IzIwIFRleGFzIGxlYWRzICM4IEthbnNhcyA0MC0z NSBhdCB0aGUgYnJlYWsgLSBkZXNwaXRlIGdvaW5nIDEtMTEgZnJvbSB0aGUg YXJjLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9v a0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9va0Vt PC9hPiDwn5O6OiBFU1BOIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94TkdOSnhJ NTZFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veE5HTkp4STU2RTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBEZW5uaXMgZGUgbGEgUGVuYSAoQGRlbm5pc29uZm94NykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kZW5uaXNvbmZveDcvc3RhdHVzLzE0OTA4 ODY3MDA2NzkxODg0ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkg OCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

TIMMY ALLEN | 6-FOOT-6 | FORWARD | SENIOR

Allen leads the Longhorns in scoring and rebounding with 11.9 points and 6.5 boards per game. He’s sixth in the Big 12 in field goal percentage, shooting 52.6 percent from the field this season. Allen was held to five points on 2-of-6 (33.3%) shooting with five rebounds in the previous game against Texas Tech.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db3VydG5leSBSYW1leSB0byBUaW1teSBBbGxlbiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vQlYwT0FMTUw4OCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JWME9B TE1MODg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgc3Byb3RzYm90IChAc3Byb3RzYm90KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Nwcm90c2JvdC9zdGF0dXMv MTQ3MjY2MTM3NDk4MzcxMjc2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNl bWJlciAxOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

COURTNEY RAMEY | 6-FOOT-3 | GUARD | SENIOR

Ramey is the most efficient scorer of the Texas trio of guards this season, shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from behind the arc. It was a tale of two halves for Ramey in game one against Texas Tech. He was 4-of-7 from three with 12 points in the first half but was 0-of-3 shooting and held scoreless in the second half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db3VydG5leSBSYW1leS4gRnJvbSB0aGUgdG9wLiDwn6SYIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FdzRkdU1YTVZZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v RXc0ZHVNWE1WWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyAjMjAgVGV4YXMgTWVuJiMzOTtz IEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc01CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc01CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2OTEwNTE4ODA0MDU4OTMxOD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. TEXAS DEFENSE

TEXAS OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: