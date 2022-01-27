Red Raider Track and Field Preview: Texas Tech Open

The Texas Tech Open comes to the Sports Performance Center this weekend, and it's one of the biggest indoor meets of the year at the SPC. While this event might lack the star power of the Red Raider Open last weekend, it's still going to be a great meet. The Texas Tech men’s and women’s teams are both ranked in the top-5 for the first time in school history. The Texas Tech women come into this meet ranked No. 4, the highest they’ve ever been ranked. Joining them at the SPC this week will be No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 19 Oklahoma (only a partial squad), No. 20 SFA, and No. 26 Florida State. Other Division-1 programs in attendance includes Air Force, Auburn, Boise State, Central Arkansas, Northwestern St, and San Diego State. As well as some of the more frequent visitors like ACU, Arizona, Incarnate Word, UNT, Tarleton, TCU, and UTA. The No. 3 ranked Texas Tech men’s team will face some good competition this weekend with No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 13 Florida State, No. 21 Kansas State, and No. 32 Air Force all coming to town. Most of the other schools listed above for the women will also be in attendance. Here’s the weekend’s scheduled order of events for the Texas Tech Open:

Friday, January 28

10:30 AM – The meet gets started with the men’s heptathlon. The multi-athletes will kick things off with the 60-meter dash. They’ll compete in the long jump, shot put, and finish the day with the high jump. Tech will have All-American Gary Haasbroek and Kale Mauritsen going against a very strong field that includes two D-1 All-Americans, a D-2 All-American, and two additional athletes who won the JUCO Decathlon Championship. 11:00 AM – The women’s pentathlon gets started and the field is also strong. This is the multi season debut for everyone in the field (just like the men), so no teams are ranked nationally as of yet. Texas Tech is represented by All-American Callie Jones and transfer Aria Tate. The women’s multis will complete all 5 events on Friday. 3:00 PM – The women’s weight throw gets underway with No. 22 ranked Seasons Usual going head-to-head with Madi Malone, an All-American from Auburn. 3:00 – The women’s pole vault gets started with several All-Americans in the field, but the Red Raiders will be holding out almost all of the vault corps in this week’s meet. 4:30 – The men’s weight throw is scheduled to get going with No. 10 ranked Gabriel Oladipo competing against last year’s national runner-up Israel Oloyede from Grand Canyon. Oloyede was at Arizona last season. Kyle Brown from Auburn is a top-10 guy who will be in the mix. Tech will also have Jacob Mechler and Konnor Wood throwing in the meet. 5:00 – The women’s long jump will have a stellar field, led by Tech’s No. 1 ranked long jumper Monae Nichols. Joining Monae will be No. 3 ranked Ruth Usoro, and former JC All-American Onaara Obamuwagun and Virginia Kerley. This is a loaded field with five other jumpers who are in the top-25 in the country.

5:00 – The men’s long jump will feature a terrific field. Texas Tech will feature All-American Jalen Seals and Chris Welch. There are two other All-Americans in the field from Oklahoma and Florida State. 5:00 – The evening running event sessions get started with the first of three rounds of women’s 60-meter hurdle prelims. Tech has No. 6 Demisha Roswell, No. 32 Simone Watkins, and transfer Isabel Velasco. There are two other runners who are ranked in the top 30 in the nation from Texas A&M and another All-American from Kansas State. 5:15 – The first round of the men’s 60-meter hurdles kicks off the running events for the men. Maliek Kendall makes his season debut for Tech, and he is joined by transfers Kyle Lind, Taylor Rooney, and Robert Teer. The No. 1 ranked hurdler from Florida State will be here, along with the No. 2 ranked division-2 hurdler from West Texas A&M. 5:35 – Texas Tech gets to see Rosemary Chukwuma make in her Tech debut in the 60. Chukwuma leads a large contingent of Tech sprinters that include Kiah Dubarry-Gay, Le-Taija Jackson, Virginia Kerley and transfer Knowledge Omovoh. Chukwuma dominated the JUCO ranks the past two years, and this will be a great opportunity to compete against quality sprinters from Florida State and Texas A&M. 5:55 – Tech has a strong contingent in the men’s 60 as well – led by Courtney Lindsey, Jacolby Shelton and Daniel Omah (who has improved dramatically from last year). They will challenge the All-Americans from Florida State, Auburn, TCU, and Northwestern State. 6:50 – The men’s distance medley relay will run for the first time this year. Last year was the first time that Tech made it to nationals in the event, but that relay included Taki Hedeilli. The suspected order will be Alfred Chazonza on the 1200 leg, Malik Metivier on the 400 leg, Owen Likins on the 800 leg, and Paul Sherrill on the 1600 leg. Both Likins and Sherrill are coming off injuries, so it will be interesting how the Red Raiders do against the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M squad. 7:45 – The women’s 400 for Tech will feature Lexye Price, redshirt freshman Nayanna Dubarry-Gay, and UNT grad transfer Aneesa Scott in a race competing against three Texas A&M All-Americans. Shannon Meisberger from Arizona, the 400 hurdles runner-up in the outdoor championships, will also be competing. 8:20 – Texas Tech’s Ryan Champlin has performed well this year and will run in the men’s 400. Texas A&M will feature a lot of quality quarter-milers in this event.

Saturday, January 29

10:00 AM – The festivities will kick off with the second day of the men’s heptathlon and the 60-meter hurdles. Gary Haasbroek and Kale Mauritsen are both good hurdlers. The men’s heptathlon will continue with the pole vault and the 1000-meter run to finish the 7-events. 12:30 PM – There are some running events earlier in the day, but the interesting events start here with the women’s 800-meter. Tech’s Michaela Lewis and Fanny Arendt will try to get a stellar time against four runners ranked in the top-25 from Boise State and Texas A&M. 12:50 – The men’s 800 will feature two Texas Tech All-Americans in Marco Vilca and Sven Cepus. They will be running against an All-American from Texas A&M and the division-2 national champion from West Texas A&M. 1:00 – The men’s high jump is absolutely loaded and will feature six of the top-10 jumpers in the country. Including Texas Tech’s Caleb Wilborn, who jumped a personal record last week and sits in the No. 6 spot in the country. All three Tech jumpers (Wilborn, Jequan Hogan, and Luca Meinke) should hit a minimum of 7 feet, along with 6-8 other jumpers in the field. 1:00 – The women’s high jump is led by the No. 1 ranked jumper in the country from Texas A&M. Tech’s own Sidney Sapp is ranked No. 4. A top 20 jumper from Arizona and an All-American from SFA will be competing in the event as well. 1:30 – Another highlight of the day will the women’s triple jump. The field features Texas Tech’s No. 1 ranked Ruta Lasmane, No. 4 Ruth Usoro, former JC national champ Onaara Obamuwagun and Monae Nichols. Usoro, Lasmane, and Texas A&M’s Deborah Acquah all finished in the top three at last year’s indoor national championship.

1:30 – The field in the men’s triple jump may be as strong as the women’s field. There will be five top-25 jumpers, including Red Raiders No. 3 ranked Jalen Seals and No. 24 Chris Welch. The former indoor national champ from TCU is making his season debut. 1:50 – The women’s 200-meter will feature 3 top-20 runners (2 from Florida State and 1 from TAMU). Texas Tech will have Kiah Dubarry-Gary and hurdlers Simone Watkins and Demisha Roswell competing. 2:00 – The men’s pole vault is slated to get started and will feature the national champion from Stephen F. Austin (SFA has one of the top vaulting programs in the country). Tech will counter with freshman Colton Naffziger (ranked 14th), Kyle Stifflemire, and Logan Fraley. 2:10 – The men’s 200-meter sections get going with No. 12 Ashton O’Conner of Texas Tech. Joining him are three All-Americans from TCU, Texas A&M, and Auburn. Terrence Jones will make his debut in the 200 and he’s currently ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 60-meter. 3:00 – The men’s shot put enters the ring with Gabe Oladipo throwing against a four-time All-American from Arizona and a thrower from Texas A&M who won the 6A state title last year. 3:35 – The women’s events finish up with the 4x400 relay. This is a good opportunity for Tech, currently ranked No. 22, to post a good time. The Red Raiders will be running against the defending national champions Texas A&M, and TCU who comes in ranked No. 23 in the nation. 4:05 – The men’s events finish up with the 4x400 relay, with Tech needing to post a good time. They will run against Texas A&M, TCU, and Arizona. All of whom are ranked in the top 12 in the country.

