Red Raider seniors shine bright on Senior Night

The 2021-22 Red Raiders are now the second team in the history of Texas Tech basketball to finish their season undefeated at home. They finished 18-0 at the United Supermarkets Arena and set a new record for most home wins in a season in the process. Monday night was a back-and-forth affair for much of the game and a pair of Selton Miguel free-throws would give Kansas State a one-point advantage with just 1:25 remaining. The Red Raiders found themselves in a similar situation against TCU in their previous game and faltered down the stretch. Texas Tech was able to put Saturday’s debacle behind them and would close the game on a 6-0 scoring run in the final minute to pull out the, 73-68, win over the Wildcats. Red Raider seniors Davion Warren, Bryson Williams, and Adonis Arms would put the team on their backs, scoring 27 of the teams 34 points in the second half to carry their team to victory. On Senior Night of all nights, it was fitting to see this group of seniors do what they’ve done all season and close out their careers on a high note at home. Mark Adams noted after the game that he feels blessed by the opportunity to coach this group of seniors. “The opportunity to coach these five guys has been incredible,” Adams said. “God has blessed me with the opportunity to coach not just good basketball players but really good young men. “They want to be coached, and they put the team first and set a great example for this culture. I can’t tell you how lucky I am, and how lucky we are as Red Raider Nation to have players like that in uniform that represent us every game. “I’m so proud of them but also our fans. I want to thank the best fans in the nation, our Red Raider Nation was unbelievable. They were great tonight at the United Supermarkets Arena. It's the best arena in the country and when you put 15,000 people in there it makes it even more special. “It was an emotional night, not only to have to say goodbye to these seniors but to say goodbye to the United Supermarkets Arena. I wish we could play the rest of our games right here.”

Davion Warren (2) gets set to make his move to the basket against Mark Smith (13) of K-State (Katie Perkins)

Davion Warren saved his best performance of the season for when the team needed him the most. Warren scored 10 of the Red Raiders’ 12 points over the final five and a half minutes of the game, and he added a season high four steals on the defensive end. Adams said that he was proud of the way Warren played. “We have a lot of confidence in Davion, and he kind of took the game over when they were double teaming Bryson,” Adams noted. “They were really working and not letting him (Williams) get a touch, so Davion was open and made some plays. “He (Warren) created his own shot on a couple of them and made the free throws down the stretch. I’m really proud of him. That's what we're going to need is plays like that and scoring like that, not only from Davion but also Adonis, TJ and some of these other guys.” Nijel Pack had a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer with just 14 seconds remaining, but he never got the shot off. Mylik Wilson was draped on Pack, and he showed his excellent ability as an on-ball defender by blocking the final shot attempt from the Wildcats leading scorer. Adams said after the game that they challenged Wilson in that moment. “Malik's an unbelievable athlete with quick hands,” Adams noted. “When he's on point and playing, he's one of the best on our team, and I think in the Big 12. “We had him on a Pack there at the end, and he made an unbelievable block there. The way Pack shoots it’s probably going in. Every time he shoots it, I think it's going in, he’s just that kind of a shooter. It was a great finish, and I’m just really proud of Mylik.” Texas Tech finished the game with a plus-11 rebounding margin over Kansas State, and KJ Allen led the Red Raiders with eight boards. Allen has filled in well for Daniel Batcho over the last three games, and he continues to show promise around the basket and on the glass. Adams noted the impact that Allen has had of late. “He’s (Allen) had a lot of stiff competition with Marcus and Batcho, but with Batcho being out, it's been easy to play KJ,” Adams said. “He's got just unbelievable hands and anytime he touches the ball he ends up grabbing it. “Allen’s very explosive and comes off the floor with a lot of power. He's just really special around the basket and we saw that. I thought he made some huge rebounds and kept the ball alive when we needed it. "We were struggling, and he kept us in the game and gave us some momentum. I was really proud of KJ.”

KJ Allen (21) goes up for the shot against Davion Bradford (21) of Kansas State (Katie Perkins)