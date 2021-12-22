Red Raider Basketball Preview: Texas Tech vs. Eastern Washington
GAME DETAILS:
WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena
WHEN: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday
WATCH IT ON: ESPN +
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the first ever matchup between Texas Tech and Eastern Washington on the hardwood.
CURRENT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK ODDS: Texas Tech -18 (OVER/UNDER): 142
What should we know about Eastern Washington?
The Eagles have a 6-5 record this season and won their last game on Dec. 15th, 95-56, over Multnomah. Eastern Washington also has wins over Walla Walla University, 111-71, CSU Northridge, 67-64, Washington State, 76-71, Omaha, 92-81, and North Dakota, 76-60. Their five losses came against Nevada, 91-76, UC Davis, 84-76, Texas State, 81-74, Southern Utah, 89-76, and Colorado, 60-57.
Eastern Washington was picked to finish eighth in this year's Big Sky Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll and seventh in the Big Sky Preseason Media Poll.
EWU’s David Riley is in his first season as the head coach after spending 10 years as an assistant for the Eagles. Riley replaced Shantay Legans in the offseason after the former head coach accepted the position to take over at the University of Portland.
Eastern Washington went 16-8 last year and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 and third time in school history. The Eagles lost to the No. 3 seed Kansas Jayhawks, 93-84, in the first round of the tourney. Eastern Washington has put together a winning record in six of the past seven seasons and won 20 or more games four times during that stretch. The Eagles have an 0-9 record all-time against Big 12 Conference opponents.
EWU is ranked 205th in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 177th in offensive efficiency and 237th in defensive efficiency.
Something’s got to give:
Eastern Washington is ranked 182nd in field goal percentage, shooting 44.2 percent from the field. They’re shooting 5.3 percentage points higher than the 38.9 percent shooting Texas Tech has given up to opponents.
The Red Raiders are shooting 46.8 percent from the field, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 40.5 percent shooting the Eagles have allowed.
Eastern Washington is 47th in the country in scoring offense and are averaging 79.6 points per game. They’re scoring 19.7 more points on average than the 59.9 points per game Texas Tech gives up to their opponents.
The Red Raiders are averaging 78.5 points per game, five points more than the 73.5 points per game average the Eagles are allowing to teams.
Texas Tech is shooting 34.7 percent from behind the arc, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 28.6 percent three-point shooting Eastern Washington gives up.
The Eagles are shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range, one percentage point higher than the 32.3 percent shooting the Red Raiders have allowed from behind the arc.
Texas Tech is averaging 14.7 assists per game, 2.2 assists less than the 16.9 dimes per game Eastern Washington is averaging this season. The Eagles are ranked 29th in college basketball and first in the Big Sky Conference in assists per game.
The Red Raiders have a 1.10 assist-to-turnover ratio which is even with the 1.10 ratio from Eastern Washington. The Eagles have 186 assists and 166 turnovers this year.
Texas Tech is averaging 41.5 rebounds per game and has a plus-13 rebounding margin this season. Eastern Washington is averaging 40.5 boards per game and has a plus-4.2 rebounding margin. The Red Raiders are No. 4 in the nation, and the Eagles are 103rd in rebounding margin.
Texas Tech is ranked 50th with 16.4 forced turnovers per game. The defense is forcing 1.3 more turnovers than the 15.1 turnovers Eastern Washington commits per game.
Three Eagles to keep an eye on:
1) Steele Venters (6-foot-7, Shooting Guard)
The redshirt freshman burst onto the scene for EWU this season and is leading the team is scoring with 18.5 points per game. Venters is second in the Big Sky Conference and tied for 50th in the country in scoring average. His 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game have filled up the stat sheet for the Eagles this year. Venters is a deadly shooter from behind the arc. He’s 14th in the nation in three-point percentage, shooting 48.33 percent from deep.
2) Linton Acliese (6-foot-6, Power Forward)
The redshirt senior has been streaky at times this season, but in games where he gets big minutes, Acliese has put up some impressive stat lines for Eastern Washington. He leads the Eagles in rebounds, grabbing 7.5 boards per game and is second on the team in scoring with a 15 points per game average. Acliese is an undersized power forward at 6-foot-6, but he can stretch opposing defenses with his perimeter shooting and is making 1.1 threes per contest.
3) Rylan Bergersen (6-foot-6, Point Guard)
The super-senior transferred to Eastern Washington over the offseason after spending the last two years at Central Arkansas and the two seasons before that at BYU. Bergersen is long for a point-guard at 6-foot-6, and he's leading the Eagles in assists with a 4.3 per game average. He’s third on the team in scoring, averaging 13.2 points per game and third in rebounds, hauling in 5.3 boards per game. Bergersen is second on the team in steals with a 1.5 per game average.
Analyzing the matchup:
Eastern Washington was an NCAA Tournament team a season ago and led Kansas, 46-38, at halftime before the Jayhawks would eventually come back and win the game. The Eagles leading scorer from a season ago, Tanner Groves, is now at Oklahoma and EWU was forced to replace their top seven scorers from last year's team. Replacing the points hasn’t been an issue for Eastern Washington but getting stops on the defensive end has. With the Red Raiders recent woes on offensive, it feels like an ideal time to be matched up against the 290th scoring defense in the country. The Eagles are allowing 73.5 points per game, so look for Texas Tech to be aggressive in attacking the basket on the offensive end and playing at a faster pace on offense. EWU is 299th in turnovers committed. If the Red Raiders can be aggressive on defense and force the Eagles to turn the ball over, that’ll go a long way in helping create easy buckets for the offense in transition. Being aggressive on both ends of the court helps create easy baskets and easy baskets create confidence. The Red Raiders need to build some momentum and establish their offensive identity with Big 12 play right around the corner.