Red Raider Basketball Preview: Texas Tech vs. Eastern Washington

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena WHEN: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday WATCH IT ON: ESPN + SERIES HISTORY: This will be the first ever matchup between Texas Tech and Eastern Washington on the hardwood. CURRENT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK ODDS: Texas Tech -18 (OVER/UNDER): 142

What should we know about Eastern Washington?

The Eagles have a 6-5 record this season and won their last game on Dec. 15th, 95-56, over Multnomah. Eastern Washington also has wins over Walla Walla University, 111-71, CSU Northridge, 67-64, Washington State, 76-71, Omaha, 92-81, and North Dakota, 76-60. Their five losses came against Nevada, 91-76, UC Davis, 84-76, Texas State, 81-74, Southern Utah, 89-76, and Colorado, 60-57. Eastern Washington was picked to finish eighth in this year's Big Sky Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll and seventh in the Big Sky Preseason Media Poll. EWU’s David Riley is in his first season as the head coach after spending 10 years as an assistant for the Eagles. Riley replaced Shantay Legans in the offseason after the former head coach accepted the position to take over at the University of Portland. Eastern Washington went 16-8 last year and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 and third time in school history. The Eagles lost to the No. 3 seed Kansas Jayhawks, 93-84, in the first round of the tourney. Eastern Washington has put together a winning record in six of the past seven seasons and won 20 or more games four times during that stretch. The Eagles have an 0-9 record all-time against Big 12 Conference opponents. EWU is ranked 205th in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 177th in offensive efficiency and 237th in defensive efficiency.

Something’s got to give:

Eastern Washington is ranked 182nd in field goal percentage, shooting 44.2 percent from the field. They’re shooting 5.3 percentage points higher than the 38.9 percent shooting Texas Tech has given up to opponents. The Red Raiders are shooting 46.8 percent from the field, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 40.5 percent shooting the Eagles have allowed. Eastern Washington is 47th in the country in scoring offense and are averaging 79.6 points per game. They’re scoring 19.7 more points on average than the 59.9 points per game Texas Tech gives up to their opponents. The Red Raiders are averaging 78.5 points per game, five points more than the 73.5 points per game average the Eagles are allowing to teams. Texas Tech is shooting 34.7 percent from behind the arc, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 28.6 percent three-point shooting Eastern Washington gives up. The Eagles are shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range, one percentage point higher than the 32.3 percent shooting the Red Raiders have allowed from behind the arc. Texas Tech is averaging 14.7 assists per game, 2.2 assists less than the 16.9 dimes per game Eastern Washington is averaging this season. The Eagles are ranked 29th in college basketball and first in the Big Sky Conference in assists per game. The Red Raiders have a 1.10 assist-to-turnover ratio which is even with the 1.10 ratio from Eastern Washington. The Eagles have 186 assists and 166 turnovers this year. Texas Tech is averaging 41.5 rebounds per game and has a plus-13 rebounding margin this season. Eastern Washington is averaging 40.5 boards per game and has a plus-4.2 rebounding margin. The Red Raiders are No. 4 in the nation, and the Eagles are 103rd in rebounding margin. Texas Tech is ranked 50th with 16.4 forced turnovers per game. The defense is forcing 1.3 more turnovers than the 15.1 turnovers Eastern Washington commits per game.

Three Eagles to keep an eye on:

1) Steele Venters (6-foot-7, Shooting Guard)

The redshirt freshman burst onto the scene for EWU this season and is leading the team is scoring with 18.5 points per game. Venters is second in the Big Sky Conference and tied for 50th in the country in scoring average. His 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game have filled up the stat sheet for the Eagles this year. Venters is a deadly shooter from behind the arc. He’s 14th in the nation in three-point percentage, shooting 48.33 percent from deep.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGVlbGUgVmVudGVycyBsb29rcyBsaWtlIGEgbmFtZSB0byB0cmFj ayBpbiB0aGUgQmlnIFNreSBhcyB0aGUgRVdVIHdpbmcgaXMgdGFsbHlpbmcg NjUlIFRTICZhbXA7IDYyLjElIEVGRyBvbiAxMiBGR0EgcGVyIGdhbWUgdGh1 cyBmYXIuPGJyPjxicj42LTcgMjAgeWVhciBvbGQgaXMgNTIuMyUgKDExLzIx KSBmcm9tIDNQVCBvdmVyIHRoZSBsYXN0IHRocmVlLiAxOSBQUEcgb24gNTMg LSA0NyAtIDg0IHNob290aW5nIHNwbGl0cyBvbiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uLiBTa2ls bGVkIG1vdmVtZW50IHNob290ZXIuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9s WHlSNUhLS1dZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbFh5UjVIS0tXWTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXggRmVsZG1hbiAoQE1heEZlbGRtYW42KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01heEZlbGRtYW42L3N0YXR1cy8xNDY2ODY3 NDc4NDE2NTY4MzIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDMs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

2) Linton Acliese (6-foot-6, Power Forward)

The redshirt senior has been streaky at times this season, but in games where he gets big minutes, Acliese has put up some impressive stat lines for Eastern Washington. He leads the Eagles in rebounds, grabbing 7.5 boards per game and is second on the team in scoring with a 15 points per game average. Acliese is an undersized power forward at 6-foot-6, but he can stretch opposing defenses with his perimeter shooting and is making 1.1 threes per contest.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaW50b24gQWNsaWVzZSBwdXRzIG9uZSBpbiB1bmRlciB0aGUgcmlt IHRvIGN1dCB0aGUgbGVhZCB0byBlaWdodCBwb2ludHMuIEdhdG9ycyBvcGVu IHRoZSBzZWNvbmQgaGFsZiB3aXRoIDEyIHF1aWNrIHBvaW50cyB3aGlsZSB0 aGUgV2lsZGNhdHMgb25seSBoYXZlIGZpdmUuIEFjbGllc2UgaGFzIGEgdGVh bS1oaWdoIDE3IHBvaW50cyBmb3IgdGhlIEdhdG9ycy4gNTAtNDIgd2l0aCAx NCBtaW51dGVzIGxlZnQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy90aGVvcmlvbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I3RoZW9yaW9uPC9hPiBAdGhlb3Jpb25fc3BvcnRzIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nQ1NPR0szRkxVIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ0NT T0dLM0ZMVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0aGV3IFdyZWRlbiAoQGJ5bWF0 dHdyZWRlbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieW1hdHR3 cmVkZW4vc3RhdHVzLzEyMzA3MTQzOTg0OTYzNDYxMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjEsIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

3) Rylan Bergersen (6-foot-6, Point Guard)

The super-senior transferred to Eastern Washington over the offseason after spending the last two years at Central Arkansas and the two seasons before that at BYU. Bergersen is long for a point-guard at 6-foot-6, and he's leading the Eagles in assists with a 4.3 per game average. He’s third on the team in scoring, averaging 13.2 points per game and third in rebounds, hauling in 5.3 boards per game. Bergersen is second on the team in steals with a 1.5 per game average.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3VkZXN0IGNoZWVyIG9mIHRoZSBuaWdodCBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5dWJhc2tldGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEJZVWJhc2tldGJhbGw8L2E+IG1heSBoYXZlIGJlZW4gd2hl biBSeWxhbiBCZXJnZXJzZW4gaGl0IGEgMyB0byBnaXZlIENvdWdhcnMgODAg cG9pbnRzIHdpdGggc2Vjb25kcyBsZWZ0IGFzIHRoZSBzdHVkZW50IHNlY3Rp b24gY2hlZXJlZCwgJnF1b3Q7V2Ugd2FudCBTb25pYyEmcXVvdDsgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZRQXJZZGlyYmEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82 UUFyWWRpcmJhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyYW5kb24gSnVkZCAoQGJyYW5k b25sanVkZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icmFuZG9u bGp1ZGQvc3RhdHVzLzk1NzQ3ODU2MDgxNzQ5MTk2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI4LCAyMDE4PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Analyzing the matchup: