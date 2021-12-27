Red Raider Basketball Preview: Texas Tech vs. Alabama State

GAME DETAILS

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena WHEN: 1:00 PM, Tuesday WATCH IT ON: ESPN + SERIES HISTORY: This will be the first ever matchup between Texas Tech and Alabama State on the hardwood. CURRENT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK ODDS: Texas Tech -30 (OVER/UNDER): 135

What should we know about Alabama State?

The Hornets have a 2-10 record this season and were picked to finish eighth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason Poll.

ASU has faced a pair of nationally ranked Big 12 opponents this season in No. 8 Iowa State and No. 17 Texas. They lost both matchups but were able to hold the two teams to only 68 points. Alabama State’s Maurice (Mo) Williams is in his second season at the helm for the Hornets and has a 6-24 record as head coach. Williams spent 13 seasons in the NBA and won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 before retiring in 2017. Williams spent two years as an assistant at Cal State Northridge before being named ASU’s head man in 2020. Associate head coach Trey Johnson will coach the Hornets in their game against the Red Raiders with Williams remaining at home for the birth of his child. ASU has strong ties to the state of Texas on their roster. Gerald Liddell (Cibolo Steele High School), Juan Reyna (Duncanville High School), Ashton McClelland (Cypress Ranch High School), E.J. Clark (McKinney High School), and Isaiah Range (Cedar Hill High School) are all from the Lone Star State. The Hornets have used seven different starting lineup combinations in their 12 games this season. Alabama State went 4-14 last year and have advanced to the NCAA Tournament four times in school history. Their last tourney appearance came in 2011. The Hornets have an 0-9 record all-time against the current teams in the Big 12 Conference. ASU is ranked 337th in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 350th in offensive efficiency and 269th in defensive efficiency.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. ALABAMA STATE DEFENSE

ALABAMA STATE OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

Three Hornets to keep an eye on:

1) Gerald Liddell (6-foot-8, Forward)

The junior from Cibolo, Texas, transferred to Alabama State after spending the last three seasons at the University of Texas. Liddell currently leads the Hornets in points, assists, and steals per game. He’s the only player on the roster to average double-digit scoring, putting up 10.9 points per game. Liddell is second on the team in three-point percentage, shooting 43.5 percent from behind the arc. He’s a solid all-around defensive player, averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HZXJhbGQgTGlkZGVsbCAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9nZXJhbGRfbGlkZGVsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ2Vy YWxkX2xpZGRlbGw8L2E+KSBHb3QgdGhlIEdhbWUgdHlpbmcgQnVja2V0IGZv ciBBbGFiYW1hIFN0YXRlIHdpdGggNiBzZWNvbmRzIGxlZnQgaW4gcmVndWxh dGlvbiB0byBzZW5kIHRoZW0gdG8gT1Qgd2l0aCBOb3J0aCBDYXJvbGluYSBD ZW50cmFsIGFuZCBldmVudHVhbGx5IHdpbiBpbiBPdmVydGltZSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS1owSXB2NkFuUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ta MElwdjZBblI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkNBQSBCdXp6ZXIgQmVhdGVycyAm YW1wOyBHYW1lIFdpbm5lcnMgKEBOQ0FBQnV6emVyQnRlcnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNBQUJ1enplckJ0ZXJzL3N0YXR1cy8x NDYyMjU3OTY2NTgxNTY3NDk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDIxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2) Kenny Strawbridge (6-foot-6, Guard)

The redshirt sophomore led Alabama State in minutes played and was second on the team in scoring a season ago. Strawbridge is third on the team in scoring this year at 8.5 points per game and is second on the team in rebounds, averaging 4.7 boards per contest. He’s an all-around balanced player and does a lot of things well. Strawbridge is tied for the team lead in assists and is second on the team in steals, averaging 1.1 per game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW5ueSBTdHJhd2JyaWRnZSBKci4gKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2VubnlTdHJhd0pyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBLZW5ueVN0cmF3SnI8L2E+ICkgZ2V0cyB0aGUgb2ZmZW5zaXZlIGJvYXJk IGFuZCBwdXRzIGl0IHVwIGFuZCBnZXRzIHRoZSBpbnNhbmVseSBsdWNreSBi b3VuY2UgKHMpIGF0IHRoZSBCVVpaRVIgYW5kIHdpbnMgdGhlIGdhbWUgZm9y IHRoZSBBbGFiYW1hIFN0YXRlIEhvcm5ldHMgb3ZlciBTb3V0aGVybiBVIGlu IGFuIGluY3JlZGlibGUgZ2FtZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Zw TFEyaXhacUQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GcExRMml4WnFEPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE5DQUEgQnV6emVyIEJlYXRlcnMgJmFtcDsgR2FtZSBXaW5uZXJz IChATkNBQUJ1enplckJ0ZXJzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL05DQUFCdXp6ZXJCdGVycy9zdGF0dXMvMTM1MzkyMjk4NTYxOTM4MjI3 ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

3) Jordan O’Neal (6-foot-7, Forward)

The sophomore is showing continued improvement in year two after playing in only 13 games a season ago. O’Neal leads the team in rebounding this year, averaging 5.0 boards per game and is seventh in scoring with 8.2 points per contest. He provides Alabama State with solid rim protection on the defensive end and is leading the Hornets with 1.4 blocks per game. O’Neal recorded three or more blocks eight times last season and recorded five blocks twice.

Analyzing the matchup: