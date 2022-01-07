Red Raider Basketball Preview: Kansas headed for showdown in Lubbock

GAME DETAILS

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena WHEN: 3:00 PM, Saturday | Jan. 8th WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2 SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 6-38 all-time against Kansas. The Red Raiders have lost four straight matchups with their last win coming on February 23, 2019, in Lubbock.

Kansas Schedule

What should we know about the Jayhawks?

Kansas has a 12-1 record this season and are ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 6 in USA Today Coaches Poll. KU was picked to finish first in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll. Their only loss was to the Dayton Flyers, 74-73, as 16-point favorites. The Jayhawks have bounced back with eight straight wins since losing the neutral site contest at the ESPN Events Invitational. Kansas head coach Bill Self is on his 19th season at the helm for the Jayhawks and has a 534-119 record. He replaced Roy Williams in 2003 and has won 15 Big 12 Conference Championships and made 17 NCAA Tournament appearances since taking over. Self has led Kansas to the Final Four twice and won a national championship in 2008. Kansas went 21-9 last year and were 12-6 in Big 12 conference play. They failed to win the conference for only the third time in the Bill Self era and finished second behind Baylor. The 21 wins a season ago was the lowest total for Kansas since winning only 19 games in 1988. The Jayhawks are an offensive basketball team and have had some struggles on the defensive end of the court. They’ve scored 71 points or more in every game this season and have the No. 8 scoring offense in the country. Kansas is No. 7 in field goal percentage, shooting 50.74 percent from the field. They’re ranked 129th in scoring defense, giving up 66.6 points per game. For a team ranked so highly in points per game and field-goal percentage, the Jayhawks have struggled to put away some of the easier teams on their schedule. The defense has been an issue at times for a top-level team. Kansas is ranked 4th out of 358 Division 1 schools in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 5th in offensive efficiency and 28th in defensive efficiency. The Jayhawks haven’t played a ranked team this season and have only one win over a team in the KenPom top 50 (Michigan State).

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. KANSAS DEFENSE

KANSAS OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

Three Jayhawks to keep an eye on:

1) Ochai Agbaji (6-foot-5, Guard)

The senior guard declared for the 2021 NBA draft but ultimately decided to return to Kansas. Agbaji is the 17th leading scorer in college basketball this season, and he leads the Jayhawks with 20.2 points per game. Agbaji is an efficient scorer, shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from behind the arc. He’s solid on the glass as well, averaging 4.5 boards per contest and is a contributor on the defensive end, averaging 1 steal per game. Agbaji was an honorable mention All-Big 12 player the last two seasons and is on pace currently to make the all-conference team for a third consecutive year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaHJpc3RpYW4gQnJhdW4gbG9icyBpdCB1cCB0byBPY2hhaSBBZ2Jh amkgZm9yIHRoZSBzbGFtIPCfmKQ8YnI+PGJyPkFnYmFqaSBpcyB1cCB0byAy NSBwdHMgaW4gdGhlIENoYW1waW9ucyBDbGFzc2ljISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vekd2YlZha0ZHNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pHdmJWYWtG Rzc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRVNQTiAoQGVzcG4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXNwbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1ODI1MTIzNTA0ODM3ODM3 Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2) Christian Braun (6-foot-7, Guard)

The junior combo guard is a great all-around basketball player and does a little bit of everything on the court. Braun is the second leading scorer on the Kansas roster with 16.8 points per game and is also the team's second leading rebounder with a 6.2 boards per game average. He’s a solid distributor of the basketball and is third on the team, averaging 3.2 assists this season. Braun’s 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game give the Jayhawks a nice defensive presence on that end of the court. He’s currently shooting 57.6 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from three-point range.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaHJpc3RpYW4gQnJhdW4gd2l0aCBhbGwgdGhlIG1vdmVzIG9uIHRo aXMgb25lIPCfkqogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBkaktLZHNVQUEi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wZGpLS2RzVUFBPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEth bnNhcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAS1VIb29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LVUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xMzY2ODQwMDgyMTM3ODE3MDg4 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

3) Remy Martin (6-foot, Guard)

The super-senior transferred to Kansas after logging 3,623 minutes over the last four seasons at Arizona State University. Martin was a first team All-Pac 12 selection the last two seasons and led the conference with 19.1 points per game. He was named the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year for 2021. Martin’s scoring numbers have been down this season, but he’s still third on the Jayhawks with 10.4 points per game. He’s shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three. Martin is second on the team in assists with 3.3 dimes per game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaG90cyBsaWtlIHRoaXMgYXJlIHdoeSBSZW15IE1hcnRpbiB3YXMg c3VjaCBhIGJpZyBhZGRpdGlvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dE eUhlVnljVHoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nRHlIZVZ5Y1R6PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEFpbnQgTm8gU2VhdHMgUG9kY2FzdCAoQEFpbnROb1NlYXRzUG9k KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FpbnROb1NlYXRzUG9k L3N0YXR1cy8xNDcyNDA4ODM3MjE4OTE0MzA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: