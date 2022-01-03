Red Raider Basketball Preview: @ Iowa State

GAME DETAILS

WHERE: James H. Hilton Coliseum WHEN: 8:00 PM, Wednesday | Jan. 5th WATCH IT ON: ESPN U SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 18-19 all-time against Iowa State. The Red Raiders have won five straight matchups and have a three-game win streak in Ames.

What should we know about Iowa State?

The Cyclones have a 12-1 record this season and are ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 8 in USA Today Coaches’ Poll. ISU was picked to finish tenth in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Iowa State lost their first game of the season on Saturday against defending National Champion Baylor, 77-72. The Bears were eight-point favorites, but the Cyclones were able to keep the game close thanks to a career-high 23 points from Kansas transfer Tristan Enaruna. Iowa State’s T.J. Otzelberger is in his first season at the helm for the Cyclones and has a 12-1 record as head coach. He spent 20 seasons as an assistant coach and previously served on the Iowa State coaching staff for 8 years before returning as the head man in 2021. Otzelberger coached under Greg McDermott and Fred Hoiberg during his previous stints as a Cyclone assistant. Iowa State went 2-22 last year and were 0-18 in Big 12 play. They’ve advanced to the NCAA Tournament 20 times in school history with their last appearance coming back in 2019. The Cyclones are a defensive minded basketball team and have held opponents to 65 points or less 10 times this season. Baylor was the first team to shoot above 44 percent from the field, and opponents are shooting a combined 38 percent and 25.3 percent from three-point range. Iowa State is ranked 42nd out of 358 Division 1 schools in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 126th in offensive efficiency and 8th in defensive efficiency, and they have four wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Xavier, Memphis, Creighton, and Iowa). The Cyclones have lost 23 straight Big 12 Conference games with their last win coming in a, 65-59, contest at home against TCU on Feb. 25, 2020.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. IOWA STATE DEFENSE

IOWA STATE OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

Three Cyclones to keep an eye on:

1) Izaiah Brockington (6-foot-4, Guard)

The senior guard transferred to Iowa State after spending the last two seasons at Penn State University. Brockington currently leads the Cyclones in scoring, averaging 17 points per game and leads the team rebounds, grabbing 8.4 boards per contest. He’s third in the Big 12 Conference in scoring and second in rebounds. Brockington was named Big 12 Player of the Week and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his efforts earlier this season. His six double-doubles lead the conference, and he’s shooting 50 percent from the field.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgSXphaWFoIEJyb2NraW5ndG9uIGZsaWdodCBzaG93IGNvbWlu ZyBzb29uIHRvIEhpbHRvbvCfjKrwn5qoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L09weDFqdWtLclUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PcHgxanVrS3JVPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEZhdXggVEogT3R6ZWxiZXJnZXIgKEBGYXV4VGpPdHopIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmF1eFRqT3R6L3N0YXR1cy8x MzkwMzE5ODIwNjg0NjQ0MzUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA2 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2) Gabe Kalscheur (6-foot-4, Guard)

The senior guard transferred to Iowa State after starting in 88 games over the past three seasons at the University of Minnesota. He was a team captain for the Gophers and led the Big 10 with 2.5 threes per game last year. Kalscheur is second on the Cyclones in scoring with 10.3 points per game. He’s second in assists with 2.5 dimes per contest and second on the team in steals, snatching 2 per game. Kalscheur had 30 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals in the upset win over No. 9 Memphis earlier this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYWJlIEthbHNjaGV1ciBjYXVnaHQgZmlyZSB3aXRoIDI0cHRzIGZv ciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvcGhlck1CQj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR29waGVyTUJCPC9hPiEg8J+UpfCflKXwn5Sl PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01hcmNoTWFk bmVzcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01hcmNo TWFkbmVzczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FlaTYzUUhseHYi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xZWk2M1FIbHh2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5D QUEgTWFyY2ggTWFkbmVzcyAoQG1hcmNobWFkbmVzcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYXJjaG1hZG5lc3Mvc3RhdHVzLzExMDg3OTkw MDcxODEyMzQxNzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjEsIDIw MTk8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

3) Tyrese Hunter (6-foot, Guard)

The true freshman has burst onto the scene for Iowa State and is widely regarded as one of the best freshmen in the Big 12. Hunter leads the team in assists with 5 per game, and his 2.1 steals per contest is tops on the Cyclones’ roster. He’s bought into Otzelberger’s defensive mentality and is currently one of three freshmen in Division 1 basketball to record 25 or more steals this season. Hunter is third on the team in scoring with 10 points per game, and he’s averaging 3.4 boards per contest.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0N5Y2xvbmVNQkI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEN5Y2xvbmVNQkI8L2E+IFBHIFR5cmVz ZSBIdW50ZXIgd2lsbCBncm93IHVwIGEgbGl0dGxlIHRvZGF5IHZzLiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JheWxvck1CQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmF5bG9yTUJCPC9hPiBidXQgaGlzIGZlZWwgZm9yIHRo ZSBnYW1lIGFzIGEgZnJlc2htYW4gaXMgb2ZmIHRoZSBjaGFydHMsIGVzcGVj aWFsbHkgb24gRC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pPNWpuSUJ3YnQi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KTzVqbklCd2J0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZy YW4gRnJhc2NoaWxsYSAoQGZyYW5mcmFzY2hpbGxhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZyYW5mcmFzY2hpbGxhL3N0YXR1cy8xNDc3MzU0 MjMzNzg3NzgxMTMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMSwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP:

Big 12 play is finally upon us, and the conference opener for the Red Raiders is set to be a defensive showdown. Texas Tech is ranked 9th in the KenPom ratings for defensive efficiency, and Iowa State is ranked one spot ahead at number eight. Turning the basketball over has been a disturbing trend as of late for the Red Raider offense. Texas Tech had 18 turnovers in their last game against Alabama State, and the Cyclones are 11th in the nation in turnovers forced, averaging 18.6 takeaways per game. Iowa State has struggled with their offensive efficiency this season, and the Red Raiders can’t help make life easier for the Cyclone offense by turning the ball over and allowing them to get easy buckets in transition. Iowa State is a guard heavy team with their top three scorers all standing 6-foot-4 or under. This is another matchup where the overall length for Texas Tech should play to their benefit on both ends of the court. The availability of Terrance Shannon Jr. will be key for the Red Raiders in this matchup, and he’s expected to be a game time decision on Wednesday. The magic number for Texas Tech on the offensive end could wind up being 44. The Cyclones are 12-0 this season when they hold teams to less than 44 percent shooting from the field.

A portion of proceeds from every case sold is donated to The Little Warrior Foundation. The Little Warrior Foundation's mission is to fund & find a lasting cure for childhood cancer, with a specific focus on Ewing's Sarcoma.