Texas Tech hosted its first summer camp of the year, with many recruits across several classes making the trip out to West Texas in hopes of impressing the coaches and earning an offer. RedRaiderSports caught up with dozens of the campers for their reactions to the camp and more.

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was great, it’s a nice experience to be coached by players and coaches while receiving a lot of reps." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected with a couple of the current O linemen and Coach Clay McGuire. They told me the biggest things I needed to work on and offered great advice." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "I will be hitting a decent amount of other camps this summer while I prepare for a big senior season"

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was great. I loved how we went thru certain drills to cover different parts of the pass rush to break it down not to just run thru it." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I got to connect with coach Ah You and one of the d tackle coaches and I took what they thought me and applied it to my craft back home." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "I have a couple other camps to go to this year, I’m going to Tech again, UNT, LSU, FBU, A&M, and OU and a visit to A&M coming up next season."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was awesome. I learned a lot from the coaches around me and the points and tips they gave. What stood out to me was really just how many reps I got throughout the camp." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I really got to connect with some of the players who were coaching there such as, Will Hammond, a player that has recently committed to play there. His overall message to me was to keep working and that he was impressed with the day I had." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "Next up for me is to keep working as hard as I can and to gain connections with my guys and my coaches. This coming week (June 6th-15th) I’m traveling up north for football camps such as Oklahoma, Kansas State, Nebraska, South Dakota State, and Arkansas. I have more camps to come after and I’m ready to get after it!"

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp at Texas Tech was definitely a great learning opportunity, getting the opportunity to be coached by some of the nations best was both short of amazing. Something that stood out to me was the amount of reps I got at the camp, it was definitely a lot more than at other college camps." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I got to connect with Coach Bookbinder and Coach Johnson. The overall message I got was to keep grinding and keep competing don’t quit." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "My plans are to continue training, attend other camps in Texas and continue with my internship."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp at Texas Tech was really electric, the coaches and staff did a really good job working with all of us. I learned a lot including how to display and have mental toughness." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I got to talk with Coach Fitch, Coach Ah You, Coach Bryant and Coach Juice. I got coached really well and I got told I ran well at the camp. Coach Bryant talked to me some about recruiting and we had a great talk! I learned a lot from Coach Fitch and Coach Ah You about pass rushing. Overall they said they are excited to see the athletic I become my senior year and will be in contact soon." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "My upcoming camp dates are: June 7th: UTEP Football Camp June 9th: TTU Football Camp June 10th: SFA Football Camp June 14th: UNT Football Camp If everything falls into place correctly I will be at all four of those dates! Other than that my summer is filled with tons of technique work and getting stronger and faster for this upcoming season and maybe even a position change!"

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp at Texas Tech had a great environment and great coaches. i learned so much while being there. I bonded with a lot of the players and got a lot better." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "The coach I connected with the most was coach McGuire. I was taught so much about my position and when I put it into work it showed how much he knew what he was talking about. And I’m very grateful for it. Coach McGuire is actually a legend from Crane, TX and my dad coached there for a while so that’s a cool connection as well." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "This offseason I will be in the weight room a lot. And I have many camps in the future such as Baylor, Wyoming, OSU."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was a great learning experience and got great reps!" Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "Got to talk to coach Conry." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "I have North Texas and OU camps for this offseason."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was great, I really enjoyed the environment! What stood out the most is how the coaches really poured into me like I was an upperclassman. Having one on one conversations with the coaches and athletes as well." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected with the WRs coach the most. I was one of six selected to go run routes with the six best QBs, and in only going to the 8th grade. They all just kept telling me I did a great job and keep working sky’s the limit for me." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "I have UT camp on June 13th, I was invited for that camp as well. Some 7v7 tourneys and to keep working trying to get better."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp at Tech was great. I met a lot of guys looking for a shot, and I also met a lot of current players helping out. I liked how good of a relationship the players had with the coaches. That’s big for me, and that’s what Tech has shown." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I got to talk to my guy Coach Tito. I have nothing but respect for that guy, and he told me that I balled out, and I put on for my city. A big thing that he said to me was that my time is now, and that he will talk to me soon. Love that guy!" What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "This summer I have a good amount of camps left. I’ll be at Nebraska on the 16th, Vanderbilt on the 23rd, Incarnate Word on July 19th, then I finish the summer off with a Texas State camp on July 25th. I’m very excited to talk to all of these coaches, and earn my first offer this summer!!"

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "They already came to the school and talk to me. They say it's obvious I'm ahead of my class they just needed more film on me. And it was highly appreciated of making the drive from Austin because it show dedication and I really like Texas Tech." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "Coach Juice was really cool and Coach Fitch likes my dad a lot he say he reminds him of his father on how disciplined he is with me." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "I have more showcases and I'm always working out staying in shape. I'm working on Geometry this summer. And me and my dad plan on swimming, playing the guitar and taking the driving portion of drivers Ed. Wishfully winning a state Title alongside all A's my sophomore year."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The Tech camp is the best camp I have gone to. We got a lot of reps and the coaches connect well." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I talked to all the quarterbacks." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "This off-season I have a few more college camps. I have no visits but I would love to come visit for Tech. I love the campus and the camp was amazing."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp went great and I grew as a player, what stood out was how hard the coaches pushed the campers!" Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "Coach Perry, Coach Cochran, and Coach McGuire, Be thankful, keep working hard, stay focused, and work on the little things!" What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "Summer workouts and 7on7, June 7th UNT Camp, June 8th ETBU Mega Camp, June 15th Baylor Camp, and June 22nd La Tech camp!!"

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was good, what really stood out was the length of the camp and how it gave me the chance to get more reps and prove what I can do." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "The thing that the coaches got me to connect with is to give effort, which is probably why the camp is long, so it gives the coaches the chance to see who gives the most effort in a long time of working." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "I am going to a couple of other camps this summer and also working with my WR Coach Drob, but the other camps I’m attending are Baylor, OU, and Texas State and maybe some other ones if I’m available."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The Texas Tech Camp was the best college camp I’ve been too. It was well organized and everything moved perfectly on the schedule. What stood out was the amount of reps everyone got." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I talked with Coach McGuire and Coach Yates, they were helping me perfect my craft by giving me tips on what to work on." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "Yes I have a schedule of camps coming up that consists of U of A, ASU, UNLV, and New Mexico State."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "At first I thought it was going to be boring because Lubbock is like a quiet place but when I got to the camp I had fun doing all the drills and stuff." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "The coaches I got to connect with was Coach Tito and the overall message from the Tech coaches to me was put in the work when nobody watching and always look in a coach eyes when they are talk to you to show that your listening." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "What's next for me in the offseason I will just keep going to my strength and conditioning coach and I have some more college camps no visits yet."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp at Texas Tech was amazing and so was the coaches. What stood out for me was when my coach was giving us tips and pointers I never heard before." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I got to connect with some great coaches like coach Yates and coach Conry for some great experience. Texas Tech taught me what type of energy I need to bring and compete." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "This offseason we finna work our butts off and comeback better! I will be at OU camp this coming weekend."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was organized really well, and the head coach was really involved. You could tell he really likes teaching. That was a definite positive that impressed me." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected with Coach Kittley and Coach McGuire the most. I was surprised that Coach McGuire knew who I was when he introduced himself and said that I must be the freshman he’s heard about from Willis. Coach Kittley had come and watched our spring ball, so I was encouraged that maybe I was in their conversations. I felt like they really liked my skill level for my age. The overall message though was that I need to continue to grow and get stronger. I should continue to work hard on my skill, and if I do that while my body strength and height catch up, I should be someone that can really help a college football program." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "I’m going to TCU, Rice, Auburn, Texas, Wyoming, UMHB, Sam Houston, North Texas, UTSA, TXST, and Manning Passing Academy. I’ll be playing 7v7 for Willis this summer, but I’m also going to my favorite church camp for a week to get away and recenter. That’s really important to me."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was great! It was very organized and one of the best camps I've been to. I got a lot of good instruction and time with the coaches." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected with offensive line coach Clay McGuire, Coach James Blanchard, and Coach Brian Nance. I also got a lot of help from Caleb Rogers, which was great. They all told me to keep working hard and wanted to have me back out in the fall for a game." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "I'm going to keep working hard to get ready for the fall, and I have several more camps. For now, I'm hitting Oklahoma, North Texas, Baylor, and Texas State."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was great. The environment and coaching staff always stand out." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I was able to connect with Coach Kittley, Coach Bryant, and Coach McGuire, of course. The overall message I learned from these coaches was to keep working and never let my head down. I competed at this camp last year and also really enjoyed it." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "So far, I attended the West Texas A&M football camp last week and this one. I plan to attend the ACU football camp and will visit the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana in hopes of improving even more. Other than that, I am still on the lookout for more opportunities."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was great. I think Lubbock is a beautiful place, and the campus is gorgeous." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I got to connect with Coach Bryant, the quarterback analyst, and Coach Kittley, the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Both of them are great people with a lot of knowledge about the game. The overall message was to have fun and work hard." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "I have some more camps throughout the month of June and a few in July. I'll mainly be working with my guys at my high school, trying to get ready for the season!"

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The Texas Tech camp was good. It was good to see the facility and finally meet the staff there. What stood out was the indoor and outside facilities." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected with OC Coach Kittley and Kirk Bryant the most. Their message to me was that I just have to stay patient and continue working." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "My camp list includes Texas State, UTSA, Houston, and Incarnate Word."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was very good. It was my third year going out there and competing. I love to be out there each year and to meet all the coaches and players." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "After the camp, I was able to connect with head coach Joey McGuire, who talked to me about how good of a player I am. He wants us to stay connected, and he's going to be on the lookout for me during my junior season. I was also able to connect with wide receiver Coach Juice Johnson. He also told me that I am an outstanding player and that I should keep working hard during my offseason and keep doing what I'm doing." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "This offseason, I'm planning on working on my craft more. I feel like there are some things I could be better at, and I'm just getting better every day. I'm also getting faster and stronger. I will be going to more camps this summer. I'm planning on going to Oklahoma, UTEP, Tarleton State, and much more when I have the time."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "That camp was really good. The coaches showed a lot of energy, which stood out a lot and showed that they care about what they see in athletes and some coaches." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected with Coach Johnson, Coach Yates, and Head Coach Joey McCquire. They showed a lot of competitiveness, and I also connected well with the players. The overall message from the coaches to me was to be physically active and put your full effort into what you love doing." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "Something that's next for me is hitting more camps and putting my name out there to show coaches I can ball."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp at Texas Tech was fantastic. The facilities and energy were impressive, and the sense of community among the team really stood out." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected with Coach McGuire, Coach Juice, and some of the Tech Wide receivers. Their main message was about hard work, dedication, and the family-like environment at Tech." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "This offseason I have some camps coming up such as SMU, UT, and many others, but no visits since I am not of the age yet to go on official visits."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "There was a lot of energy from everyone there. All the coaches and players wanted to be there and were engaged." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I got contact with Kirk Bryant he even took a picture with me. Was very positive on coaching and involved with the players." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "Missouri, Texas Tech, SMU, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas State, Tulsa and Baylor."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was great, the thing that stood out to me was the players were coaching us and that’s really cool because they told us exactly how it would be in game." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "I have a few more camps such as UTSA, Michigan, Houston University."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The Texas Tech camp was great. Something that stood out in my time in Lubbock was that I got to see family." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected with Coach Finch and Coach Cole. The overall message that I got was that I needed to spend more time in the weight room." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "I will be attending the University Of Texas and The University Of Houston camps."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "Everyone in Lubbock is so nice and welcoming! It has a small-town feel, but you can sense the pride and support everyone has for their Red Raiders." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I was blessed to have time with offensive line coach Clay McGuire, who is a great Coach. Caleb Rogers took me aside and gave me so many helpful tips and advice for my reps, and he is a great guy. He and Coach McGuire started calling me "Southlake," which was fun. They both said I had great feet and hands but wanted me to work on protecting against the inside move. I had great conversations with Coach Blanchard and Coach Nance." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "Overall, Texas Tech was a fantastic experience. I plan on camping at Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Stanford this summer and will take some visits during the fall."

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was amazing all together, and they have a great staff. I got a lot of reps across the board, which was great." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected with former Red Raider player and now Coach Jah'Shawn Johnson, Coach Yates, and head coach Joey McGuire. The overall message was to keep working, you can always improve, you are never going to be perfect, and that's normal." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "Yes, more camps as I get ready for a good football season."

