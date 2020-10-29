Recruiting Triplets: Taking a Look at Offensive Commits Around the Big 12
Last week, Texas Tech secured the commitment of RB Cam'ron Valdez, giving them a commit at QB, RB, and WR. Valdez joins Behren Morton and Jerand Bradley in a stout offensive class for the Red Raide...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news