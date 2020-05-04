The response to the COVID-19 virus, the national stay at home efforts and overall changes to our daily lives has barely impacted the recruiting world. In fact, all of the prospects at home across the nation has seemingly led to a ton of new verbal commitments throughout college football.

The state of Texas is a recruiting hotbed for most programs in the country, and the Texas Tech coaches have taken full advantage adding six (6) verbal commitments to the 2021 recruiting class since the quarantine and stay at home efforts started in late March.



In this article, RedRaiderSports takes a high level look at recruiting across the state of Texas and which programs are landing the prospects in the Lone Star State.



A review of the Big 12 conference, other programs inside of the state and programs across the country - there is a rough count of over 85 new verbal commitments throughout the state of Texas.

