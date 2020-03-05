Recruiting Roundtable: Big visit day coming up
With Texas Tech set to host over 20 recruits this Saturday for spring practice, we decided to take a look at the list and answer some key recruiting questions as the coaches look to build the 2021 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news