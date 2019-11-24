What did you get to do on your visit? "I got to tour the locker room, practice fields and view the sidelines." Thoughts on the game? "The game was exciting to watch because of the atmosphere from all fans, students, and the players but it was a tough loss." What coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the coaching staff? "I spoke to coach Farmer and coach Smith."

What did you get to do on your visit? "I got to walk and look around their nice facilities. I also spoke with one of their seniors about how Tech is amazing on and off the field." Thoughts on the game? "My thoughts on the game was Tech's defense were holding their own even when the offense wasn’t scoring." What coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the coaching staff? "I only spoke to one coach I can’t remember his name but we spoke about my game against Allen and who we got next and how far I think we will go."

Thanks for having me raider nation @CoachKerryCooks @BenjaminGolan — Pj Barber (@pj_barber_7) November 24, 2019

What did you get to do on your visit? "I had a very exciting visit at TTU! When we got there I was issued my pass, and then I went on a tour of the locker room. Next, I had a chance to say hello to most of the coaching staff, then we went on the field to watch the players warm up. This is when I went over to the Safeties to watch Coach Cooks do warm-up drills." Thoughts on the game? "I thought it was a very exciting one, and all I could do was picture myself playing in the game." What coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the coaching staff? "I was introduced to the majority of the staff, but I spoke with Coach Luke Wells, Coach Smith, and Coach Cooks. Their message to me was to continue working hard, make sure I’m always prepared for my opportunity, and that they hoped I would enjoy myself."

Had a great time this weekend @TexasTechFB. The experience was phenomenal for my son @topnotchdre 👍🏽!#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/JhFntWlnzL — Andre L. Williams Sr (@CoachDub42) November 25, 2019

What did you get to do on your visit? "I got to eat and watch the game also get a little look around." Thoughts on the game? "I liked what they did with the RB’s, getting them involved in everything." What coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the coaching staff? "Coach Smith, coach Aaron Burks and coach Steve Farmer."

What did you get to do on your visit? "I got to your the locker room and the weight room along with the facilities." Thoughts on the game? "The game was great I enjoyed watching the raiders they played hard." What coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the coaching staff? "I only got a chance to speak to coaches McVay and Perhson and I enjoyed talking to them. Coach McVay told me that I looked good and they might need me he also told me keep grinding and work hard."

What did you get to do on your visit? "I was invited out to the game by coach Cole Thomas a while back and was finally able to make it out. During the visit, before recruits were brought onto the field at pre-game, I was able to talk to a couple of coaches. When Coach Welles introduced himself to me, I was able to let him know how great his program was and I would be honored to be added to his talented group of specialists. After letting the coaches know my over all stats for the season (98.7%), it was great to know my hard work paid off as the coaches were very encouraging and supportive of my wish to become a Red Raider!" Thoughts on the game? "It was very refreshing and exciting to see the special teams units utilized to its fullest potential! The side line atmosphere was hype and the game as a whole was something I would love to be apart of!" Additional thoughts... "I will be back for their specialist camp in hopes I can get an offer extended. Texas Tech is a dream of mine to attend and I’m ready to prove myself as a Red Raider specialist."

Great day today @TexasTechFB -absolutely loved it here! Thank you @ColeThomasTTU for having me out! And great meeting @TTUCoachWells before the game. ⚫️ #WreckEm ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/gyvHed3hDm — Caleb Mendez (@kicker2021) November 24, 2019

What did you get to do on your visit? "I got to see the locker room, got on the field a little bit then sat in the recruiting section to watch the game." Thoughts on the game? "The game was really good and I enjoyed watching it." What coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the coaching staff? "I spoke to Coach Pehrson and Coach Yost. They really liked me coming down and visiting the school."

Thank you @CoachPehrson for giving me the opportunity to visit TTU!❤️🖤 #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/gCaeDo8xCV — U N O 1️⃣ (@chenwabuko) November 25, 2019