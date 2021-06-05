Recruit Reactions: Texas Tech campers discuss experience in Lubbock

"Thoughts about the camp are I absolutely loved the facilities and the drills we ran during the camp."
Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?
"I talked a lot with the defensive line coach Paul Randolph, linebacker coach Kevin Cosgrove and head coach Matt Wells. They are all talking about furthering my recruitment during their staff meeting tomorrow morning and said they will keep me posted. All three loved the way I performed, coach Wells even had an idea about putting me at center for a couple drills."
Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?
"Before the camp I walked around the campus and thought it look very clean and beautiful."
What other camps or visits do you have coming up?
"Visits I have lined up are North Texas on the 5th and an official visit to Washington State from the 24th-26th."
"It was a great camp, the coaching staff at Tech really put a lot of work into ensuring everyone learned the proper technique and got reps. I believe I performed well in the drills and didn't lose a single rep in pass pro."
Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?
"I spoke to Coach Farmer, Coach Cannova, and Coach Dubin. Coach Farmer told me I performed well and need to keep working on my footwork. He's an amazing coach."
Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?
"I only saw the baseball field and a little part of the campus but it was beautiful and I fell in love with the atmosphere."
What other camps or visits do you have coming up?
"I plan to attend the Baylor camp on June 19 and the University of Houston camp on July 31st."
"The camp was really good, a lot of great athletes had a lot of reps and it was well organized. I think I did good, threw the ball well today. I went out there focused, ready to go and worked hard on the drills."
Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?
"I spoke to Sonny Cumbie and coach Brown. Their message was just keep working hard and letting me know about more camps coming up at Tech!"
Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?
"I got to see the indoor facility and the indoor track, that was really cool. Seeing Jones Stadium was amazing!"
What other camps or visits do you have coming up?
"SMU showcase this Sunday, Abilene Christian, Texas and Texas State so far. Should have more as we get deeper into summer."
"It was great! Got a 5.17 on my 40 and did good in the drills!"
Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?
"Coach Farmer said that I performed well. He is intrigued by my play, it’s nasty, physical, and I have grit, but he isn’t quite ready to pull the trigger."
Thoughts on the camp?
"I thought I performed well. I liked the coaches and the way the camp was set up."
Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?
"I talked to coach Wells and QB coach Cumbie. They said this will help with stock and that if we show up again it’ll raise higher. Had great individual conversation with both of them. Coach Cumbie is from Broken Bow and coach Wells has coached in Sallisaw...both in Oklahoma."
Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?
"I got to see the indoor facility, practice fields and the game field. I also went around the town and campus. I personally love the atmosphere and town, it feels a lot like home. I really feel comfortable in the town of Lubbock."
What other camps or visits do you have coming up?
"I will be going to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Kansas State, and Tulsa."
"My thoughts on the camp are that it was pretty good, had an amazing time talking to the running backs that’s at Texas Tech right now. My performance went good, did good in the drills, didn’t drop a single pass in the running back drills and the 1-on-1’s overall I think I had a pretty good performance."
Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?
"Coach Smith the RB coach saw me when I was getting my height and weight and said 'I just got done watching your film, I like it'. Coach Cosgrove the linebacker coach said 'We will keep in touch with you.' I had a pretty nice relationship with him when he was at Louisiana State University."
Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?
"I saw some parts of the campus like the weight room and practice fields."
What other camps or visits do you have coming up?
"I’m going on an unofficial visit to North Texas on the 5th, then SMU Mega camp on the 6th, Iowa State June 9th, Houston Baptist University June 15th and Kansas State on July 27th."
"I absolutely loved the camp, the coaches were very helpful and provided amazing advice for the tackling and the position drills. I think I performed pretty well, I’m happy with my 40 yard dash, my vertical jump, and the 1-on-1’s we did for the lineman."
Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?
"I spoke to both defensive line coaches and they are both incredible coaches. Their message for moving forward was just to keep working my hardest."
Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?
"I did walk around the campus before the camp and it is amazing. The workout center was massive and the stadium is the best one I’ve seen in person."
What other camps or visits do you have coming up?
"I have a two day camp at Sacramento State and a one day camp at Fresno State in the following couple weeks."
"The camp was ok, I am staying in Lubbock and leaving tomorrow morning."
Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?
"Coach Farmer was glad that I came out and hopefully we can meet again."
Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?
"I only got to see the indoor and the coaching office."
What other camps or visits do you have coming up?
"I go to Maryland on June 18th and that’s the only thing I will be attending this summer."
Thoughts on the camp?
"The camp was great, met a lot of good players and coaches. I performed great, no one caught a pass on me."
Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?
"The day before the camp I spoke with Coach Wells and he told me the most important thing is to stand out. I also spoke with coach Hodges and coach Wilson, and he told me to keep playing with confidence and keep playing aggressive."
Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?
"The day before the camp my brother had freshman orientation because he will be attending Texas Tech and I went with him to visit the campus and classrooms. I also visited the weight room, practice facilities and the locker rooms."
What other camps or visits do you have coming up?
"I will be attending Kennesaw State camp Wednesday, and I may also camp with Baylor and Kentucky."
"I thought the camp was great, had a really good time and also got a lot of really good work in. I thought I performed really well today, and thought I learned a lot from the coaches!"
Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?
"I mainly got to speak to coach Farmer, coach Tommerdahl, and coach Cannova. I feel pretty confident we will continue to build a relationship throughout my recruiting process."
Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?
"I got to drive throughout campus on the way to the camp and I really enjoyed it and felt like there was a lot to offer. We went to three different facilities during the camp, the performance center, practice field, and the stadium, which were all really nice and I enjoyed being at."
What other camps or visits do you have coming up?
"I went to Abilene Christian on June 3rd. I'm going to SMU June 6th, Iowa State June 8th, West Virginia June 10th, TCU June 13th, Arkansas June 14th, and Oklahoma June 22nd. I haven’t solidified any plans for July yet."
"It was great, I learned a lot of new stuff that will definitely end up in my tool box so we’ll see what happens. They said they're gonna catch up with me soon and have a talk so I hope it’s what I pray it is. I’m going to continue to work really hard to make this happen. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to compete and actually getting to meet the coaches. "
Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?
"I got to talk with coach Farmer in his office and then his daughter took me on a little tour and showed me all around which was really nice. That's when I happened to run into Caleb and we chatted it up."
What other camps or visits do you have coming up?
"I have two officials coming up so I'm gonna go to those and then I may go to a Baylor camp in late July. My officials are to Boise State and Oregon State."
"The camp was very great, I did perfect at the camp."
Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?
"Coach Kevin Cosgrove the LB coach told me to keep up the good work and stay in touch. Coach Wilson and coach Ennis just told me great job, that I did good and they told me to keep going to other camps to help get recruited."
Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?
"The football field was amazing."
What other camps or visits do you have coming up?
"The camp I will be going to next is West Texas Mega Camp at ACU."
"I thought camp was great and I performed well. I’m changing positions this season from RB/CB to WR/FS so today I tried my hand at WR... not a lot of burn, it was too crowded."
Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?
"I spoke with coach Derek Jones, just joking about playing DB today. I also spoke to the WR coach. Coach said I did well, made some good catches during drills and showed good speed. He also mentioned that he recruit my area at Sanger High."
Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?
"The campus is dope, we didn’t see much of it but I enjoyed the stadium."
What other camps or visits do you have coming up?
"The plan is to visit SMU tomorrow, Oklahoma twice and Kansas, I have a family member on the track team there."
"It was the most organized camp I’ve been to so far even though it was a four hour camp everything was ran smoothly and efficiently. For my personal performance I feel I performed very well, I was very smooth, fast and under control through all my drills displaying good hips and change of direction for a long DB like myself. For one on ones I performed very well with only one completion the whole day, and ultimately at the end of the camp won fastest man in front of everyone."
Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?
"I spoke with Coach Wells, Coach Patterson and Coach Wilson. They all were very excited about me after camp and felt I performed exceptionally well and were excited to hear my story and see me in person for the first time. As for my recruitment, coach Patterson says now that he’s seen me in camp he and the staff will go back, watch the film, compare it to my performance at camp and move forward from there."
Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?
"Yes, I saw their whole facility. They took my father and I on a tour of their whole facility before camp started."
What other camps or visits do you have coming up?
"June 3rd I went to the UTSA Mega Camp, June 4th Texas Tech, June 6th FSU Mega Camp, June 7th UCF, June 8th Memphis and Ole Miss, June 12th Baylor, June 17th Notre Dame and June 27th Penn State."