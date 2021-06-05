 RedRaiderSports - Recruit Reactions: Texas Tech campers discuss experience in Lubbock
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-05 02:09:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruit Reactions: Texas Tech campers discuss experience in Lubbock

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
Dripping Springs QB Austin Novosad with Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells
Thoughts on the camp?

"Thoughts about the camp are I absolutely loved the facilities and the drills we ran during the camp."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I talked a lot with the defensive line coach Paul Randolph, linebacker coach Kevin Cosgrove and head coach Matt Wells. They are all talking about furthering my recruitment during their staff meeting tomorrow morning and said they will keep me posted. All three loved the way I performed, coach Wells even had an idea about putting me at center for a couple drills."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"Before the camp I walked around the campus and thought it look very clean and beautiful."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"Visits I have lined up are North Texas on the 5th and an official visit to Washington State from the 24th-26th."

Thoughts on the camp?

"I did pretty good, I dropped two balls which I didn’t like. I really harp on my feet in making them elite and that showed today in the position drills we did and was really crisp on the routes."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I talked to coach Sonny Cumbie and DeAndre Smith before the camp and a little during the camp. Coach Smith wanted to keep in touch with me."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I got to see most parts of the facility and I was watching the skill position workouts before the camp. Loic Fouonji, who played at Lee 2 years ago, was there and he told me to come check it out."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"I have SMU on Sunday, SFA and TCU the following week and I plan on visiting Houston Baptist."

Thoughts on the camp?

"It went really good! I had fun getting to know all the coaches and getting coached up by coach Cumbie."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I only got to go in the indoor facility and I loved it, but all around I loved the area."

Thoughts on Tech as whole, what it'd mean to him if Tech offered?

"I’ve always grown up watching Tech and I’ve always wondered what it would be like to be a Raider. If I got offered it would be exciting. I would definitely love to call it home."

Connections to Texas Tech?

"I know Loic Fouonji, Behren Morton, McLane Mannix, and Trent Low."

Thoughts on the camp?

"The camp was great-brought top talent in from all around. I feel like I performed well and was able to show what I can contribute to Texas Tech."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I loved having the opportunity to get coached up by BJ Johnson, he gave great insight on how to play the position and what they look for in players to join their program."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"Before the camp, I was able to tour the common areas for students and was very impressed at what I saw."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"I have the SMU mega camp, TCU, HBU, A&M, and UH. Hopefully I can add another time to come back to Lubbock."

Thoughts on the camp?

"It was a great camp, the coaching staff at Tech really put a lot of work into ensuring everyone learned the proper technique and got reps. I believe I performed well in the drills and didn't lose a single rep in pass pro."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I spoke to Coach Farmer, Coach Cannova, and Coach Dubin. Coach Farmer told me I performed well and need to keep working on my footwork. He's an amazing coach."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I only saw the baseball field and a little part of the campus but it was beautiful and I fell in love with the atmosphere."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"I plan to attend the Baylor camp on June 19 and the University of Houston camp on July 31st."

Thoughts on the camp?

"The camp was really good, a lot of great athletes had a lot of reps and it was well organized. I think I did good, threw the ball well today. I went out there focused, ready to go and worked hard on the drills."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I spoke to Sonny Cumbie and coach Brown. Their message was just keep working hard and letting me know about more camps coming up at Tech!"

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I got to see the indoor facility and the indoor track, that was really cool. Seeing Jones Stadium was amazing!"

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"SMU showcase this Sunday, Abilene Christian, Texas and Texas State so far. Should have more as we get deeper into summer."

Thoughts on the camp?

"It was great! Got a 5.17 on my 40 and did good in the drills!"

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"Coach Farmer said that I performed well. He is intrigued by my play, it’s nasty, physical, and I have grit, but he isn’t quite ready to pull the trigger."

Thoughts on the camp?

"I thought I performed well. I liked the coaches and the way the camp was set up."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I talked to coach Wells and QB coach Cumbie. They said this will help with stock and that if we show up again it’ll raise higher. Had great individual conversation with both of them. Coach Cumbie is from Broken Bow and coach Wells has coached in Sallisaw...both in Oklahoma."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I got to see the indoor facility, practice fields and the game field. I also went around the town and campus. I personally love the atmosphere and town, it feels a lot like home. I really feel comfortable in the town of Lubbock."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"I will be going to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Kansas State, and Tulsa."

Thoughts on the camp?

"I feel like I did pretty good, a few mistakes here and there but pretty good overall."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I spoke to coach Cumbie about my performance and he said I did good. He said to put more power into my throw which was great to hear."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I got to see the stadium and indoor facility. It was a great experience."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"I am going to sign up for the PrepOne camp in El Paso, Texas."

Thoughts on the camp and overall experience?

"It was really good experience. I talked to coach Cumbie quite a bit. He wants me, Marcos Davila and Makhilyn Young to come back so we can get a tour of the facilities."

Thoughts on the camp?

"The camp was fantastic. It ran very smoothly as a result of the great coordination by the coaches. I felt that I performed very well and showcased my ability in testing and drills."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I spoke with many coaches, including coach Cumbie, coach Wells, and coach Cosgrove. They did not say much about future plans, but they did ensure we would keep in touch."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I got to see most of the football facilities, including the indoor practice facility, outdoor practice fields, and the stadium."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"I have a very busy summer camp schedule, including the TCU camp this Sunday. I’m going to most of the Ivy League schools, and I am going to Georgia Tech, Purdue, Wake Forest, and Vanderbilt."

Thoughts on the camp?

"My thoughts on the camp are that it was pretty good, had an amazing time talking to the running backs that’s at Texas Tech right now. My performance went good, did good in the drills, didn’t drop a single pass in the running back drills and the 1-on-1’s overall I think I had a pretty good performance."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"Coach Smith the RB coach saw me when I was getting my height and weight and said 'I just got done watching your film, I like it'. Coach Cosgrove the linebacker coach said 'We will keep in touch with you.' I had a pretty nice relationship with him when he was at Louisiana State University."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I saw some parts of the campus like the weight room and practice fields."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"I’m going on an unofficial visit to North Texas on the 5th, then SMU Mega camp on the 6th, Iowa State June 9th, Houston Baptist University June 15th and Kansas State on July 27th."

Thoughts on the camp?

"I absolutely loved the camp, the coaches were very helpful and provided amazing advice for the tackling and the position drills. I think I performed pretty well, I’m happy with my 40 yard dash, my vertical jump, and the 1-on-1’s we did for the lineman."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I spoke to both defensive line coaches and they are both incredible coaches. Their message for moving forward was just to keep working my hardest."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I did walk around the campus before the camp and it is amazing. The workout center was massive and the stadium is the best one I’ve seen in person."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"I have a two day camp at Sacramento State and a one day camp at Fresno State in the following couple weeks."

Thoughts on the camp?

"The camp was ok, I am staying in Lubbock and leaving tomorrow morning."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"Coach Farmer was glad that I came out and hopefully we can meet again."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I only got to see the indoor and the coaching office."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"I go to Maryland on June 18th and that’s the only thing I will be attending this summer."

Thoughts on the camp?

"The camp was great, met a lot of good players and coaches. I performed great, no one caught a pass on me."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"The day before the camp I spoke with Coach Wells and he told me the most important thing is to stand out. I also spoke with coach Hodges and coach Wilson, and he told me to keep playing with confidence and keep playing aggressive."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"The day before the camp my brother had freshman orientation because he will be attending Texas Tech and I went with him to visit the campus and classrooms. I also visited the weight room, practice facilities and the locker rooms."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"I will be attending Kennesaw State camp Wednesday, and I may also camp with Baylor and Kentucky."

Thoughts on the camp?

"I thought the camp was great, had a really good time and also got a lot of really good work in. I thought I performed really well today, and thought I learned a lot from the coaches!"

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I mainly got to speak to coach Farmer, coach Tommerdahl, and coach Cannova. I feel pretty confident we will continue to build a relationship throughout my recruiting process."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I got to drive throughout campus on the way to the camp and I really enjoyed it and felt like there was a lot to offer. We went to three different facilities during the camp, the performance center, practice field, and the stadium, which were all really nice and I enjoyed being at."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"I went to Abilene Christian on June 3rd. I'm going to SMU June 6th, Iowa State June 8th, West Virginia June 10th, TCU June 13th, Arkansas June 14th, and Oklahoma June 22nd. I haven’t solidified any plans for July yet."

Thoughts on the camp?

"It was great, I learned a lot of new stuff that will definitely end up in my tool box so we’ll see what happens. They said they're gonna catch up with me soon and have a talk so I hope it’s what I pray it is. I’m going to continue to work really hard to make this happen. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to compete and actually getting to meet the coaches. "

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I got to talk with coach Farmer in his office and then his daughter took me on a little tour and showed me all around which was really nice. That's when I happened to run into Caleb and we chatted it up."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"I have two officials coming up so I'm gonna go to those and then I may go to a Baylor camp in late July. My officials are to Boise State and Oregon State."


Thoughts on the camp?

"I thought the camp was really fun, it was planned out really well and they had every Tech coach there as well as a few other coaches. Personally I performed really well today!"

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I was able to talk with DB assistant coach Julian Wilson, offensive analyst coach Clark and coach Matt Wells who is the head coach."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I was able to see the Sports Performance Center, the Football Training Facility, the weight room and Jones AT&T Stadium."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"June 13th I have an unofficial visit at Boise State and for camps I’ll be going to Whitworth, Washington State, Idaho State, Montana and PLU in the month of June."

Thoughts on the camp?

"I thought today’s camp was great, well organized and great coaching. Got lots of reps and drills throughout camp."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I spoke to several coaches, mainly coach Cumbie and he told me he liked what he saw and looked forward to staying in touch."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"I got to see the indoor facility as well as the stadium and other classrooms around campus."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"I will be attending several other camps including SMU, Baylor, Colorado Sate, UTSA, and some others."

Thoughts on the camp?

"The camp was very great, I did perfect at the camp."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"Coach Kevin Cosgrove the LB coach told me to keep up the good work and stay in touch. Coach Wilson and coach Ennis just told me great job, that I did good and they told me to keep going to other camps to help get recruited."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"The football field was amazing."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"The camp I will be going to next is West Texas Mega Camp at ACU."

Thoughts on the camp?

"I thought camp was great and I performed well. I’m changing positions this season from RB/CB to WR/FS so today I tried my hand at WR... not a lot of burn, it was too crowded."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I spoke with coach Derek Jones, just joking about playing DB today. I also spoke to the WR coach. Coach said I did well, made some good catches during drills and showed good speed. He also mentioned that he recruit my area at Sanger High."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"The campus is dope, we didn’t see much of it but I enjoyed the stadium."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"The plan is to visit SMU tomorrow, Oklahoma twice and Kansas, I have a family member on the track team there."

Thoughts on the camp?

"It was the most organized camp I’ve been to so far even though it was a four hour camp everything was ran smoothly and efficiently. For my personal performance I feel I performed very well, I was very smooth, fast and under control through all my drills displaying good hips and change of direction for a long DB like myself. For one on ones I performed very well with only one completion the whole day, and ultimately at the end of the camp won fastest man in front of everyone."

Which coaches did you speak with and what was the message from the staff?

"I spoke with Coach Wells, Coach Patterson and Coach Wilson. They all were very excited about me after camp and felt I performed exceptionally well and were excited to hear my story and see me in person for the first time. As for my recruitment, coach Patterson says now that he’s seen me in camp he and the staff will go back, watch the film, compare it to my performance at camp and move forward from there."

Did you get to see any of the facilities or different parts of campus?

"Yes, I saw their whole facility. They took my father and I on a tour of their whole facility before camp started."

What other camps or visits do you have coming up?

"June 3rd I went to the UTSA Mega Camp, June 4th Texas Tech, June 6th FSU Mega Camp, June 7th UCF, June 8th Memphis and Ole Miss, June 12th Baylor, June 17th Notre Dame and June 27th Penn State."

