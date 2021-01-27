RedRaiderSports - Record-breaking WR Cole Kirkpatrick commits to "dream school" Texas Tech

Record-breaking WR Cole Kirkpatrick commits to "dream school" Texas Tech
One of the most productive wide receivers in the country has chosen to be a Red Raider.
Argyle's 6-foot-1, 180 pound wideout Cole Kirkpatrick announced his decision to commit to Texas Tech on Wednesday evening, where he will join two of his teammates - offensive lineman Jack Tucker and Blake Spence - in Lubbock next season.
What you need to know...
... Kirkpatrick chose Texas Tech over offers from Abilene Christian, Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Illinois, Incarnate Word, Louisiana-Monroe, Navy, Penn, Rice, Yale and interest from several other schools
... As a senior, Kirkpatrick caught 69 passes for 1,301 yards and 17 touchdowns
... Overall in his Argyle career, Kirkpatrick caught 157 passes for 3,290 yards and 50 touchdowns. The 50 touchdowns are an Argyle record.
... Kirkpatrick helped lead his Eagles to a perfect 16-0 record and a 4A division 1 state championship this season
Texas Tech coaches: "At halftime of the Chiefs game two days ago, me and the head coach Matt Wells had a really good call. I've been talking to coach Luke Wells, coach (Preston) Pehrson and coach (Sonny) Cumbie called me the other day as well, too.
I decided two days ago that I was going to commit to Tech so that's when I called them and let them know."
Why Texas Tech: "Both of my parents went to Tech. I grew up a Tech fan, I went to a bunch of Tech games when I was little. That's always been my dream school to go and play for and given the opportunity, it's hard to let it go."
Dreams to reality... #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/FAI9RVbbI7— Cole Kirkpatrick (@ColeKirkpatric3) January 28, 2021
Teaming up again with Argyle teammates: "It's going to be great. I've talked to Blake (Spence) about us all rooming together but I'm still getting into things and we'll figure all that out."
Breaking the Argyle touchdown record: "The Kaufman game where I broke the record, that was probably one of the best games of the season. I've been in Argyle since I was in 2nd grade so I got to watch Ian Sadler play. He was breaking all the records and I told myself I want to do that one day. When it actually came to reality it was unreal."
Kirkpatrick caught five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown that day, (at the time) the 44th of his Argyle career which broke the record. The Eagles easily won, 48-7.
Argyle WR @ColeKirkpatric3 just made this great catch on a pass by QB @cj1rogers, but it was negated by penalty.— Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) October 31, 2020
Two plays later though Kirkpatrick caught his 44th career touchdown, breaking the @argylegridiron all-time record.
Argyle up 21-7 over Kaufman at half#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/6kvuTg8mpN
Winning state: "Once we got to the playoffs we all decided that we were going to put our team first and not ourselves. So most of us went virtual and after that our relationship built even more and came together and it showed on the field."
Message to Texas Tech fans: "I'm ready to come be a part of the Texas Tech family and I' can't wait to come play at Jones AT&T Stadium for the fans."