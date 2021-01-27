RedRaiderSports - Record-breaking WR Cole Kirkpatrick commits to "dream school" Texas Tech

One of the most productive wide receivers in the country has chosen to be a Red Raider.

Argyle's 6-foot-1, 180 pound wideout Cole Kirkpatrick announced his decision to commit to Texas Tech on Wednesday evening, where he will join two of his teammates - offensive lineman Jack Tucker and Blake Spence - in Lubbock next season.

What you need to know...

... Kirkpatrick chose Texas Tech over offers from Abilene Christian, Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Illinois, Incarnate Word, Louisiana-Monroe, Navy, Penn, Rice, Yale and interest from several other schools

... As a senior, Kirkpatrick caught 69 passes for 1,301 yards and 17 touchdowns

... Overall in his Argyle career, Kirkpatrick caught 157 passes for 3,290 yards and 50 touchdowns. The 50 touchdowns are an Argyle record.

... Kirkpatrick helped lead his Eagles to a perfect 16-0 record and a 4A division 1 state championship this season

Texas Tech coaches: "At halftime of the Chiefs game two days ago, me and the head coach Matt Wells had a really good call. I've been talking to coach Luke Wells, coach (Preston) Pehrson and coach (Sonny) Cumbie called me the other day as well, too.

I decided two days ago that I was going to commit to Tech so that's when I called them and let them know."

Why Texas Tech: "Both of my parents went to Tech. I grew up a Tech fan, I went to a bunch of Tech games when I was little. That's always been my dream school to go and play for and given the opportunity, it's hard to let it go."