Recapping the MLB Draft presented by Energy Renovation Center
With the MLB Draft in the rear-view mirror, the Red Raider baseball roster is starting to take shape for next season.
The Red Raiders lost Jace Jung to the Tigers (12th overall), Andrew Morris to the Twins (114th overall), Brandon Birdsell to the Cubs (143rd overall), Chase Hampton to the Yankees (190th overall) and Austin Becker to the Rockies (476th overall).
With multiple pitchers selected this year, the Red Raiders extended their streak of the feat that dates back to 2011.
On the recruiting side, the Red Raiders lost No. 90 recruit Travis Sanders, No. 306 Zane Petty, and New Mexico Player of the Year Nolan Perry on the third day of the draft.
The Red Raiders had the fourth-most draft picks in the conference with Oklahoma leading the way with 11, the most in the nation.
Recruiting:
After the Draft, the view of the Texas Tech recruiting class is very positive and it will be notable if any of the three drafted recruits decide to head to campus this fall rather than signing their professional contract, especially the top 100 recruit in Sanders.
The Red Raiders roster will look much different next season, but the additions of Jeric Curtis and Gage Harrelson should be a massive difference maker with their speed and hitting abilities, as previously covered.
With the luck that Texas Tech received throughout the draft, the No. 12 recruiting class will stay mostly intact.
Returning Players:
On the returning players side, things are also starting to shape up as Ty Coleman and Cole Stillwell went undrafted and will likely return to Texas Tech for their final years of eligibility.
The returning roster, including transfers, seems to be very exciting with lots of young hitting prowess while lacking pitching depth after the departure of the four pitchers selected this weekend.
The signing case of Austin Becker is an interesting one and will likely depend on the amount of signing bonus pool money the Rockies have for him. With a slot value of $125k and two seasons of college eligibility remaining, Becker could return to do something very similar as Birdsell did last season and improve his draft stock immensely.
Another interesting case is that of Matt Hickey, the transfer right-hander from Tarelton State who was selected in the 15th round. Hickey, the side-arming flamethrower, will have to chose between signing for that $125k or going to Texas Tech for his final season of eligibility.
Both players will have until August 1st at 5 p.m. ET to make their decisions.
On Tuesday evening, some good news came for graduated 3B Parker Kelly who was rumored to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Rockies.
Concluding with a fun exercise to as the calendar begins to flip to football season:
Way Too Early 2023 Starting Lineup:
CF Gage Harrelson
C Hudson White
1B Cole Stillwell
DH Ty Coleman
RF Owen Washburn
3B Gavin Kash
2B Kevin Bazzell
LF Zac Vooletich/Jeric Curtis
SS Cade McGarrh
