RedRaiderSports - Re-ranking the 2021 Texas Tech recruiting board (August 10)

Re-ranking the 2021 Texas Tech recruiting board (August 10)
Last month, we re-ranked the 2021 Texas Tech recruiting board, and since then things have changed.
Some top targets have committed elsewhere, while Tech got a commitment from JUCO linebacker DeShawn Page.
We break down the latest and greatest.
Quarterback
Texas Tech is done at quarterback for the 2021 class with the commitment of Eastland's Behren Morton.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news