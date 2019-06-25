RB Tahj Brooks excited to be a Red Raider
While Texas Tech hosted many recruits for official visits this past weekend, they also had a few official visitors on campus earlier last week. Manor RB Tahj Brooks took his official visit starting on Tuesday June 18th, and couldn't leave the visit without giving the coaches his verbal commitment.
"A few things that stood out for me during the visit were being around the coaching staff, putting on the uniforms and just being involved with the players. My host was Ta'Zhawn Henry and he was pretty cool, he was very welcoming and stuff like that."
After taking visits to Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, TCU, Vanderbilt and more, the 3-star running back knew coming in that this visit to Lubbock would be different.
"I knew coming into the week that I was going to make my commitment. Once I got there I just wanted to talk to my mom, talk to the coaching staff and when I told coach Wells that I was committing he was really happy about it."
They Say , Home Where The Heart Is ❤️...... I AM 1000% COMMITTED TO TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY ❤️🖤 #FeedYourFamily #WreckEm #Ŧ20 #CommitToTexasTech @coachDLSmith1 @TTUCoachWells @CoachFarmerTTU pic.twitter.com/JZzyuUdls7— 𝕿𝖆𝖍𝖏 𝕭𝖗𝖔𝖔𝖐𝖘 🐎 (@just_tahj) June 22, 2019
Texas Tech landed four (4) verbal commitments on Saturday, with Brooks kicking off the party around 5 p.m. central time. He says he had an idea that more good news was on the way for the Red Raiders.
"Yes sir, I did. I committed around 5 o'clock, we did a little family thing at my grandma's house. It was very exciting to see all of the offensive commitments right after me. New coaching staff, they're bringing in a new offense and they're going to run the ball more. We talked about that on my official visit and the offense is a good fit for me."
Brooks is currently rated as the No. 69 overall player in the state of Texas per the Rivals 2020 state rankings, and chose the Red Raiders over offers from Big 12 rivals Iowa State, Kansas State, and TCU among his 22 total offers.
The 5-foot-11, 218 pound back runs a 4.69 40 yard dash and has run for over 1,110 yards in each of his last two seasons.
His plan is to graduate high school and enroll at Texas Tech in the summer of 2020.