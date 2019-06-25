While Texas Tech hosted many recruits for official visits this past weekend, they also had a few official visitors on campus earlier last week. Manor RB Tahj Brooks took his official visit starting on Tuesday June 18th, and couldn't leave the visit without giving the coaches his verbal commitment.

"A few things that stood out for me during the visit were being around the coaching staff, putting on the uniforms and just being involved with the players. My host was Ta'Zhawn Henry and he was pretty cool, he was very welcoming and stuff like that."

After taking visits to Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, TCU, Vanderbilt and more, the 3-star running back knew coming in that this visit to Lubbock would be different.

"I knew coming into the week that I was going to make my commitment. Once I got there I just wanted to talk to my mom, talk to the coaching staff and when I told coach Wells that I was committing he was really happy about it."