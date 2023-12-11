Texas Tech fans everywhere and the Red Raider football program received some huge news on Monday morning when star running back Tahj Brooks announced his plans to use his Super Senior season and return for another year in Lubbock.

Simply stated, Tahj Brooks was Texas Tech's offense this season.

Through the regular season the All-Big 12 First Team back has totaled 1443 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns. He was remarkably consistent, rushing for at least 95 yards in Tech's final 10 regular season games.

Brooks has totaled a career 2957 rushing yards entering the Independence Bowl vs Cal. He currently sits 7th on Texas Tech's all-time leading rushers list, 284 yards behind Taurean Henderson for 6th.

If Brooks stays healthy next season he has a legitimate shot at being the Red Raiders all-time leading rusher, as he sits just 1,178 yards behind Byron Hanspard for the top spot.

Brooks will return to a revamped Texas Tech offense in 2024, with QB Behren Morton back under center and guys such as five-star WR Micah Hudson and Arizona State transfer tight end Jalin Conyers among others on the way.