RB Bryson Donnell is commit No. 3 for 2022
The Red Raiders now have three (3) commitments in the 2022 recruiting class and are set for another huge recruiting weekend.
The Texas Tech coaches had zero commitments for the 2022 recruiting class throughout the entire pandemic and dead period, but now Matt Wells and his staff have added three (3) new verbal commitments in less than a week.
Tyler Legacy running back Bryson Donnell announced his commitment to the Red Raiders today, only a few weeks after his official visit to the South Plains earlier this month.
"I knew that I wanted to commit to Texas Tech from the moment we arrived for the official visit. Coach (Eron) Hodges met us at the beginning of the visit, and I felt the vibe and it was a family thing from there. It just felt good and I felt comfortable there with the coaching staff.
"Even talking with some of the players like Tahj Brooks, J.J. Sparkman and others made me feel comfortable with my decision. I was able to talk with them and learn more about what it is like playing for Texas Tech, what the coaches are like and things like that."
Donnell finished another official visit to Colorado this past week and added another Power Five offer from Purdue, but the standout prospect was ready to make his decision and commit to the Red Raiders.
"It was a couple of days ago, I think on Monday. I talked with Coach (DeAndre) Smith and he was the first person I let know. From there, I talked with Coach (Matt) Wells, and they were both fired up about my commitment. They welcomed me to the program, then passed the phone around to the whole coaching staff and everyone was excited."
The three-star prospect also shared more about his relationship with Texas Tech running backs coach DeAndre Smith.
"He is a very honest guy, and I know that I can trust him whenever he tells me something. Coach Smith is nice, not aggressive and just very informative when we connect. He sees me being a versatile back in their offense, lining up as a running back and even splitting out into the slot and running routes."
Outside of athletics, Donnell mentioned his interaction with the academic support staff as another factor that stood out for Texas Tech.
"I would say the Academics program really stood out. We talked with the advisors during the visit and talked about my potential major, they filled me in on the various programs and how they support the student athletes. I'm undecided on a major right now, but I'm thinking about either Kinesiology or Construction Management."
After earning 20 offers from programs around the country and going through the recruiting process, Donnell shared his thoughts on how it feels to make his commitment.
"It is pretty mind-blowing, and definitely a blessing that I have earned. My Mom and family are happy about my decision, even my teammates and coaches at Legacy. I just cannot wait to join the program and get everything started.
I'm done with recruiting, I made my decision and now I can recruit for my class at Texas Tech. I'm definitely going to talk with other recruits, and I have even talked about that with the coaching staff and some of the guys I can recruit. I'm going to talk with some of my teammates and get them to look at Tech as well."
Currently rated a 5.6 three-star prospect, Donnell chose the Red Raiders over 19 other listed offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Purdue, Houston, Air Force, Princeton and several others.
As a junior, he finished with 165 carries for 1,159 yards with a long of 87 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing along with 13 receptions for 92 yards and one (1) touchdown receiving. He added 15 kickoff returns for 266 yards on special teams, and even contributed on defense with four (4) tackles.