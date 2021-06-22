RB Bryson Donnell is commit No. 3 for 2022

After a 15 month long dead period, official visits across college football are back, so it is time to try RedRaiderSports for free! The Red Raiders now have three (3) commitments in the 2022 recruiting class and are set for another huge recruiting weekend. Get all of the insight on who the coaches are bringing in to visit the South Plains, visitor reactions, which prospects are close to choosing the Red Raiders and much more. Sign up today by clicking the link below and get free premium access through August 10th, 2021.

The Texas Tech coaches had zero commitments for the 2022 recruiting class throughout the entire pandemic and dead period, but now Matt Wells and his staff have added three (3) new verbal commitments in less than a week. Tyler Legacy running back Bryson Donnell announced his commitment to the Red Raiders today, only a few weeks after his official visit to the South Plains earlier this month. "I knew that I wanted to commit to Texas Tech from the moment we arrived for the official visit. Coach (Eron) Hodges met us at the beginning of the visit, and I felt the vibe and it was a family thing from there. It just felt good and I felt comfortable there with the coaching staff. "Even talking with some of the players like Tahj Brooks, J.J. Sparkman and others made me feel comfortable with my decision. I was able to talk with them and learn more about what it is like playing for Texas Tech, what the coaches are like and things like that." Donnell finished another official visit to Colorado this past week and added another Power Five offer from Purdue, but the standout prospect was ready to make his decision and commit to the Red Raiders. "It was a couple of days ago, I think on Monday. I talked with Coach (DeAndre) Smith and he was the first person I let know. From there, I talked with Coach (Matt) Wells, and they were both fired up about my commitment. They welcomed me to the program, then passed the phone around to the whole coaching staff and everyone was excited."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CTEVTU0VE8J+Zj/Cfj708YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV1JFQ0tFTT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1dSRUNLRU08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9DT01NSVRURUQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDT01NSVRURUQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BR1RHP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQUdURzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RleGFzVGVjaD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RleGFzVGVjaDwvYT4g8J+UtOKaq++4jyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWGptYjhOWjZXaSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1hqbWI4Tlo2V2k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg8J2QtfCdk4fwnZOO8J2TiPCd kZzwnZODIPCdkp/wnZGc8J2Tg/Cdk4PwnZGS8J2TgfCdk4EgKEBpeF9iMjIp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaXhfYjIyL3N0YXR1cy8x NDA3MzgyODg5NzQyOTM4MTE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUg MjIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==