By most accounts, 2022 was a successful year for Texas Tech on the football field. Eight wins was the most in nearly 10 years, dating back to the 2013 season. A lot has changed in the Red Raider football program since then, and leading the charge into the next era of Tech football is head coach Joey McGuire. With the 2023 season looming in the distance, let’s take a look at the top five wins of the inaugural season of The Brand in Lubbock.

5. West Virginia

Homecoming in Lubbock spelled dominance for the Red Raiders and this game was never truly in question. What makes this game deserving of landing on the list is the dominance that was just mentioned. The big success of the contest boiled down to the four turnovers that Tech’s defense forced which humiliated Graham Harrell’s offense. The No. 5 spot in this list was between this game and the win against Kansas, but the annhilation over the Mountaineers held the advantage.

4. Ole Miss

Another game which never felt contested, the Red Raiders put on a show in Houston and the Rebels looked like they wanted no part of the game. The physicality displayed by the Tech side shows exactly what McGuire is hoping to build in terms of culture in West Texas. This game was one of the more satisfying wins that the Red Raiders had. There were big plays, turnovers, and the heartfelt tribute to the late Mike Leach on Tech’s opening drive.



