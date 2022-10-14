There’s plenty to be excited about in the second half of the season for the Red Raiders, but some games will be more interesting than others. Today, we try to project into the future and project the buzz of each game.

1. Baylor (Home 10/29):

This has been the game I have been most excited about all season.

Joey McGuire coaching against his former school on the night of Patrick Mahomes ring of honor induction in front of a sold-out Jones AT&T Stadium pretty much tells the whole story.

Baylor is a pretty good team as well and should be a great matchup at the end of the month.

2. TCU (Away 11/5):

These fanbases have been going after it all summer and Tech will be taking on a red-hot Horned Frogs team.

Max Duggan has been great to start the season and the Red Raiders will likely have their hands full when this game rolls around next month.

3. Oklahoma (Home 11/26):

Senior day against a struggling Oklahoma team for maybe the last time ever in Lubbock? This one should be an exciting matchup for the Red Raiders.

Only knock on it is its scheduling. Being on Thanksgiving weekend may put a damper on the student section when it’s all said and done.

4. Kansas (Home 11/12):

I personally am excited to see this Kansas team in person, but I don’t believe the Red Raiders will see the same version of the Jayhawks that the rest of the country has seen to start the season.

Kansas has a tough schedule over the next four weeks and will have to run the gauntlet after last weekend’s loss to TCU.

5. Iowa State (Away 11/19):

Iowa State will likely be a challenge on the road and the Red Raiders will be in search of their first win in Ames since 2014.

The Red Raiders and Cyclones have both somewhat struggled in conference play early on this season, but this could turn into a pivotal game for both teams for bowl eligibility.

6. West Virginia (Home 10/22):

This game doesn’t bring much for me. It is homecoming and it will be one that Tech will be favored in.

JT Daniels and the West Virginia offense has struggled under Graham Harrell this season and you’ve got to expect a win from the Red Raiders in this one.

The only excitement that I have from this game is the potential second look at Behren Morton, but it should be a good atmosphere after a couple weeks with no football.