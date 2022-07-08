Ranking the 2022 football schedule presented by Energy Renovation Center

With the 2022 football season now just 57 days away, we decided to dive deeper into each game and rank them from easiest to hardest.

In one of the more anticipated seasons in recent memory, Joey McGuire will make his Texas Tech head coaching debut against Murray State on September 3rd. Texas Tech is coming off of their first winning season since 2015 and a thrashing of Mississippi State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Here we go...



12) September 3rd vs. Murray State

A pretty obvious choice here, Murray State is definitely the easiest opponent on next year's schedule. This game shouldn't be close from the start and I expect Texas Tech to come out firing in front of a hyped-up crowd at Jones AT&T to start the McGuire era in week one. FCS Murray State had a winning season in 2021 with a record of 6-5 but was demolished by 35 against Cincinnati, their only FBS opponent of the year. Granted, Cincinnati would go on to make the College Football Playoff, but regardless, I expect the Red Raiders to win big.





11) November 12th vs. Kansas

The Jayhawks enter 2022 following an abysmal 2-10 (1-8) record. Texas Tech crushed Kansas in Lawrence 41-14 last season, and although they look to have an improved roster this season, I am pretty comfortable penciling this as a Red Raider win. It's a good thing Texas Tech isn't Texas because if the Red Raiders wore burnt orange I would have this game ranked as the toughest matchup of the year.

Texas Tech picks up a conference victory in a game that isn't ever close.





10) October 22nd vs. West Virginia

Texas Tech defeated West Virginia 23-20 last season on a Jonathan Garibay game-winning field goal. The Mountaineers did land Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels and new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell in the offseason, but I still anticipate them to be among the middle to lower half of the Big 12 standings. The Red Raiders have won the last three matchups and I think the streak continues, especially since the game is in Lubbock.



9) November 5th @ TCU

It's a strange time for TCU. Former head coach Garry Patterson is employed at Texas as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian and previous SMU head coach Sonny Dykes made his way to Fort Worth to lead the Horned Frogs. The last time Texas Tech beat TCU was when QB Jett Duffey scored on a 38-yard run to win the game. Red Raiders fans always show up well in Fort Worth which is partly why it's ranked as the third easiest of the twelve. I don't know that I am convinced that TCU will be any good in 2022 although they can certainly prove me wrong. A ton of departures along with a first-year head coach typically isn't a very good combination.







8) October 1st @ Iowa State

Everyone remembers Jonathan Garibay's 62-yard field goal to beat Iowa State last year. I really wasn't sure where to put this one. The Red Raiders have had recent struggles in games played in Ames, but could last year's dramatic win be the beginning of some future success against the Cyclones? Eighth is a fair ranking for this matchup. Iowa State lost both superstar RB Breece Hall and QB Brock Purdy in the offseason.



7) November 19th @ Kansas State

Kansas State had a great year in 2021 and finished in the top half of the Big 12 standings. In case you're wondering, I will not bring up the atrocity we saw unfold in Lubbock last year against the Wildcats. Kansas State landed Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez after the departure of Skylar Thompson. They will probably be a bowl team again this year but I am not quite convinced they will be anything more. I maybe could've ranked this game higher but I think seventh is a solid spot.



6) September 10th vs. Houston

Texas Tech beat Houston last year in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion, 38-21. The Cougars had a fantastic season in 2021 and figure to pick up right where they left off.

I slotted this game at six mostly because of the Red Raider's recent success (4-1 in the last 5 games). Houston will be the first true test for Tech in week 2, but the game is at home and I think that gives McGuire and co. a big leg up.





5) September 24th vs. Texas

The 70-35 thumping the Red Raiders took in Austin last season was embarrassing, to say the least.

2021 was, however, a disappointing season for the Longhorns. Texas has added some high-level talent in the offseason, including Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, who Red Raiders fans are undoubtedly familiar with.

Excluding last year, these games are usually exciting. This year's matchup will be close and I think whichever team's defense steps up will ultimately win the game. Is Texas back? That remains to be seen. I think the rowdy Lubbock crowd gives Texas Tech the edge and the victory in a great game.





4) November 26th vs. Oklahoma

Texas Tech took a beating in Norman last year. What Oklahoma team should we expect this year? There have been so many changes and uncertainties with Lincoln Riley bolting for USC, but I fully expect Oklahoma to be competing for a conference championship yet again.

I think fourth is a respectable spot mostly because the game is in Lubbock. We know this OU team will be good, just not HOW good quite yet.

It's been a rough go-around for the Red Raiders against the Sooners in recent memory (0-10 in the last 10 matchups). Could Texas Tech break the losing streak this year?



3) October 29th vs. Baylor

After an abysmal 2020 season, Baylor bounced back in spectacular fashion, securing a Big 12 Championship and a Sugar Bowl victory. The Bears were picked first in the 2022 preseason football poll but the race for the one spot looks to be relatively wide open this year. They did lose some key pieces, including Gerry Bohanon, but expect this year's team to be good once again.

This one is a home game in Lubbock which bodes well for the Red Raiders, but Baylor was a force last year and probably has a good shot at repeating as Big 12 champions. Three is a good spot for this game as head coach Joey McGuire hosts his former team in late October.





2) September 17th @ NC State

NC State has been a really good team for a couple of years in a row now. A 2021 record of 9-3 catapulted the Wolfpack into an offseason of high expectations and excitement. Most see this team as an ACC championship contender, and rightfully so.

I actually think Texas Tech has a shot at pulling the upset on the road, but this will no doubt be one of the toughest games of the year.





1) October 8th @ Oklahoma State

QB Spencer Sanders returns for another year at Oklahoma State after winning First Team All-Big 12 honors, and the Cowboys look to build upon a near conference championship season in 2021. This year's Cowboys team is good enough to make another run at the Big 12 title and Texas Tech will face them on the road. The Red Raiders only have one win in Stillwater in the last 10 years...













