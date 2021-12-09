RANDY'S RAMBLINGS: Ugly was good for Tech & kudos to departing coaches

Some random ramblings as the heat around several Texas Tech sports programs makes for an interesting end to a wild 2021 ride… --- First things, first, I wanted to offer an explanation for why my contributions here have been a little sporadic. When I mentioned the wild ride 2021 has been – well for me health-wise, that has meant peaks and valleys (unfortunately more of the latter) that have created a lot of starts and stops. My year began with a bout with COVID, which has been the gift that keeps on giving. Then late in the summer, I was not-so-blessed to suffer a torn retina. With some other issues mixed in, suffice to say, I will not look back on this particular calendar year with a ton of warm-and-fuzzy memories. That’s about as much personal info as I want to divulge but bear with me because I think with my one remaining good eye, I can see a flickering light at the end of the tunnel. My guy Chris Level has been great during my travails, and we’re going to figure out something that works for this great RedRaider.com community that I am so happy to be a part of. Now … back to sports!

--- In the aftermath of Texas Tech’s 57-52 overtime victory against 13th-ranked Tennessee on Tuesday night, there hasn’t been a ton of national reaction, and the little I have absorbed wasn’t necessarily flattering. To which I say, fair enough and that’s A-OK with the mission the Red Raiders are on this season under Mark Adams. Look, it was not a thing of beauty, and nobody can argue that it was with a straight face. If you haven’t realized it yet, I am an unabashed college basketball snob, so I expect good hoops all time. Makes me a little impatient at times, but that is my cross to tote around. I love December-April as much as any time of the year because of how teams I love to watch take steps toward peaking for the NCAA Tournament. Shooting 31.1% on basketball’s famous stage against a ranked foe might not seem like a positive step for most teams. But for this Texas Tech crew and particularly for this coaching staff guided by a renowned defensive guru, the flip side is absolute music to their souls. Granted, the Volunteers played an inexplicably panicky style of offense – not sure I have ever seen a college team hoist 40 3-pointers when that isn’t part of their normal MO – but the Red Raiders had a lot to do with that. They packed the interior more than any opponent Tennessee had encountered and Rick Barnes’ talented and athletic team either didn’t adjust well or failed miserably when it tried to. So while there is clearly plenty of work to do offensively, Texas Tech took a huge step forward by showing that this hodge-podge of newcomers now understands that defense will win a lot of games when a team plays that well on that end of the floor. The Red Raiders hadn’t had to dig down like this season they did at Madison Square Garden, but man, what a place to carve out at least part of your identity. That win will be huge when the NCAA Tournament selection committee gets down to the nitty-gritty, and as wise friend of mine points out – they won’t evaluate the fact that both offenses were an abject disaster. All they will consider are the numbers 57 & 52, and those worked out in Texas Tech’s favor quite nicely.

--- Things are seemingly quieting down with the Texas Tech football program in terms of new coach Joey McGuire since he has filled out his coaching staff, etc. Of course, a bombshell announcement from Quinn Ewers could stir things up for all the right reasons – but at this point, that would be a thick layer of frosting on a cake that already seems pretty tasty. And quieting down right now portends a nice transition, because to me, it’s important to switch some focus back to the current team and the swan song for Sonny Cumbie and Keith Patterson before they embark on their next journeys. I don’t think it can be emphasized enough how meaningful and admirable the job those two men did the last months is and will be for McGuire and his new staff. Not only is the cupboard not empty, but the potential cracks in the program’s foundation never materialized. There was a perfect opportunity for everybody affiliated with the ousted coaching staff to mentally check out and go through the motions the last six weeks – and the trickle-down effect would’ve been glaring in the players’ performances. (Think LSU and the way players suddenly came up with reasons to not play the game they are on campus to play.) Instead, Cumbie and Patterson worked tirelessly to make sure the players remained engaged and wanted to not only to play but they kept a desire to win. That may sound trite, but if you know you are going to basically have to convince a new coach that you belong, and human nature makes that concept discouraging, especially in the transfer portal world. Instead of waving a white flag, the Tech players turned the last five games into an up-close-and-personal audition for their new coach. What the departing Red Raider staff orchestrated the last five games was a minor miracle considering the gauntlet Tech had to face. Yes, there was only one win in that stretch but there was fight in this team and that’s something that carries over much better than a team meandering to the finish line. Patterson’s performance was especially impressive considering he was rendered a lame duck as soon as the decision to fire Matt Wells came down. Patterson’s commitment to the large group of super seniors who committed to him made a major difference. Whether that was the only reason Patterson emerged as the candidate Abilene Christian decided on or not, it certainly was a real-life resume builder.

--- Speaking of Patterson and ACU, something very subtle and understated is something that Texas Tech administrators should hang their hat on, and eventually (hopefully) the fans will come to appreciate. Wells was in the audience for his friend’s introduction as the Wildcats’ new coach and that’s not something you see a whole lot. Whether you liked Wells’ coaching style or the results, what is impossible to ignore is that he is a good man and was a good representative of Texas Tech. In fact, his presence in Abilene underscores that even more and helps explain why he was who Texas Tech hired when it did. While it didn’t work for him or the Red Raiders as the coach, it should never be dismissed that Wells was always a rock-solid rep for the school and the program.

