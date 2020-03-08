On Sunday, the Big 12 Conference announced its regular-season honors. Freshman Jahni'us Ramsey led the Red Raiders with multiple honors.

Ramsey was named Freshman of the Year by the league office along with landing on the Big 12 Second-team, All-Newcomer team, and All-Freshman team.

He is the first Red Raider in history to earn Big 12 Freshman of the Year along with All-Big 12 honors as a freshman. He averaged 15 points per game for Texas Tech.

Freshman Terrence Shannon Jr. was also named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.

Junior Davide Moretti was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after averaging 13 points and two assists for the Red Raiders. Moretti landed on last year's Big 12 Third team.

Udoka Azubuike of Kansas was named the Player of the Year with his teammate Marcus Garrett earning Defensive Player of the Year. Davion Mitchell of Baylor grabbed the Newcomer of the Year award. Devonte Bandoo picked up the Sixth Man of the Year title and Freddie Gillespie was named Most Improved Player. Both Bandoo and Gillespie suit up for the Baylor Bears.

Texas Tech now readies for a matchup with Texas in the Big 12 Tournament at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday inside the Sprint Center In Kansas City.