For several years, the Texas Tech football team has been a staple in uniform culture dating back to when Kliff Kingsbury was head coach. Since 2009, Tech has used 45 different uniform combinations, using various sets of the defaults and special editions to create signature looks. This article is not going to be one where I feed the “permanent throwbacks” narrative because truth be told, Tech has some solid uniforms aside from those. Let’s get into what I want to see from the Red Raiders in 2023.



Erik Ezukanma wearing the Black-Black-Black look against Stephen F. Austin in 2021 (© Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Black uniform: Black-Black-Black There is not much to miss from the Matt Wells era of Tech football, perhaps the only thing being his ideology of wearing black uniforms for home night games. This is a look that I was certain was going to make an appearance in 2022, the closest coming in throwback form against Baylor. While those were certainly a great look, there is just something special about the regular all-black look at night in The Jones.

Kevin Moore in White-Red-White throwbacks against Oklahoma State in 2017 (© Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Red uniform: White-Red-White throwbacks I know at the beginning of the article I said I was not going to pump up this narrative anymore but the red throwbacks are sorely missed. The stars and stripes on the helmet, the bold numbers and bright red jersey, it all comes together to make a magnificent look. I have never truly been in favor of reverting to throwbacks full time, but these and the all-white should definitely be seen more. Why have they been left out in the first place?

Ja'Deion High rocking the Red-White-Black combo against OSU in 2018 (© Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

White uniform: Red-White-Black Tech’s red helmets are given a bit of a bad wrap. They may not be perfect by any means, but when utilized correctly, the candy red is a great eye-catcher. This is one of those looks. This would have been a great opportunity for me to talk about the all-white throwbacks, but I felt like going a bit more out of the box here. Though not a classic combo, it looks very modern and unique in its own right.

Kenny Williams donning the Grey-Grey-Grey look against TCU in 2013 (© Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Wild Card: Some rendition of grey uniforms This is without a doubt the most controversial opinion and always a hot topic in the uniform landscape. I think, when done right, grey uniforms hold their place in college sports. Tech is a school of rich tradition, yes I know this. However, Tech’s uniforms are not so deeply rooted into this tradition that the uniforms can never branch out and be different. Save the grey helmet, use a black one with grey jerseys and pants and you have got yourself a memorable combo.