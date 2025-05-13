Questions answered for 2026 OT Keegan Collins on Texas Tech OV

With just two offensive commits in the 2026 class so far, Texas Tech will be looking to pick up some steam on that side of the ball as official visit season ramps up. The Red Raiders might now be making some headway, with Amarillo (TX) West Plains OT Keegan Collins stopping by over the weekend for his official visit.

RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Collins to recap his most recent venture down to Lubbock.

What you need to know…

… This weekend’s visit marked Collins’ first official visit of the offseason. He was originally scheduled to visit in June, but decided recently to get an earlier look at what more Tech has to offer.

… Collins recently took part in the Rivals Dallas Camp series.

… Collins hopes to narrow down his list of top schools by mid-June. He has several more official visits lined up, with several to Big 12 schools:

- Arizona (May 30)

- Oklahoma State (June 5)

- Kansas State (June 12)

- Boise State (June 15)

- Arkansas (June 20)

… Collins is former youth teammates with Amarillo Tascosa DT and Tech commit Krush Johnson.