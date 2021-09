Quarterbacks around the Big 12: Week 1

The most important position on a football team is quarterback, and after three seasons of inconsistent play the Red Raider appear to have found an answer with Oregon transfer Tyler Shough.

It's only one game, and Houston ain't the '85 Chicago Bears, but Shough was cool, calm and collected and showed several traits as to why he was a 4-star prospect coming out of high school.

How does the rest of the conference stack up after week one? We take a look at the numbers.