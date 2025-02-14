Quarterback Stephen Cannon a priority for new Texas Tech OC Mack Leftwich

Texas Tech officially hired offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich on December 6th, 2024. As the Red Raiders did not hold a 2026 quarterback commit, one of Leftwich's first tasks recruiting wise was identifying the signal caller who will lead his future offenses.

After a couple months on the job, he may have found the one.

On February 6th, Texas Tech and Leftwich officially put an offer on the table for Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School quarterback Stephen Cannon. For his part, Cannon has reciprocated the interest and has already scheduled two (2) future visits to Lubbock.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Cannon to learn more about how the offer came together and the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Cannon holds 17 offers to date including recent offers from Western Kentucky, Coastal Carolina, UCF, Marshall and Charlotte in addition to Texas Tech

... As a junior Cannon - who missed five (5) games - went 87/149 (58.4%) for 1352 yards, 11 passing touchdowns to 5 interceptions. He also added 42 carries for 147 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns

... Cannon competes in track and field where he set personal records this past year in the 100 meter (11.48 seconds), 110 meter hurdles (17.66 seconds) and 300 meter hurdles (40.63 seconds) per his MileSplit profile

... Benedictine Military School has recently sent three quarterbacks to FBS programs in Luke Kromenhoek (2024, Florida State), Holden Geriner (2022, Auburn) and Nick Iannone (2018, Georgia State)

How the Tech offer came together: "So coach Leftwich said he found me on Twitter. He said he saw one of my offers and then looked through my profile and ended up watching my film. That was probably a week before he offered. I believe that's when he (Leftwich) started talking to me.