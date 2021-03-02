RedRaiderSports - QB Nick Evers earns TTU offer, becomes target No. 1 in 2022

QB Nick Evers earns TTU offer, becomes target No. 1 in 2022
Flower Mound dual threat quarterback Nick Evers spoke with RedRaiderSports in early February, and even then the standout prospect was adding new offers on a daily basis, eight (8) new offers in one week to be exact.
The 6-foot-4, 192-pound prospect's stock has continued to rise over the past few weeks, as new offers came in from Minnesota, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Iowa and then yesterday Evers started the month of March with new offers from TCU and Texas Tech.
The Texas Tech coaches remained in contact with Evers and expressed interest while new offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie learned more about the quarterack room.
"We have been talking a lot over the past two weeks, Evers said. "I have been talking with the head coach Matt Wells, Coach (Sonny) Cumbie and Coach (Luke) Wells. Of course I had already been talking with Coach (Preston) Pehrson for a while, since last summer.
"With Coach Cumbie just getting there, he has been extremely busy getting settled in and ready for the guys already on campus. but they have said they love my game, my ability to throw the ball from different angles, my accuracy and the fact that I can run when I need to.
"The coaches basically said they take their time at this position because they want to make sure they get the right guy for the program, which is why they have not been out offering a bunch of guys to play quarterback at Texas Tech."
Matt Wells and the entire Texas Tech staff hosted Evers and his family on a Zoom call last night.
"It was me and my parents on the virtual visit with many of the coaches and staff last night," Evers said. "It was so cool because they made us feel like a priority. They showed us a few different videos and the facilities and Red Raider life. In the absence of actually being there, it gave us a great idea of what to expect.
"Coach Wells was straight up with us! He said that they take their time and do research at the quarterback position. The coaches said that I'm the first and hopefully only quarterback they offer, so it immediately made us feel like we really mattered to them, which was awesome."
After speaking with @TTUCoachWells & @SonnyCumbie_TTU I’m humbled and honored to receive an offer to Texas Tech University! 🔴⚫️ #GunsUp #WreckEm@bbasil01, @Scott_grantham, @JagFootball, @JagFBRecruits, @air14football pic.twitter.com/Eslq3yjHfj— nicco (@NickEvers12) March 2, 2021
Evers went on to share more about what Coach Cumbie and the Texas Tech coaches like about him as a quarterback prospect.
"Coach Cumbie is such a cool guy," Evers said. "The biggest difference they said was my growth. I was a late bloomer, so I feel like I'm just now starting to show what I'm capable of doing and I'm looking for a spot that can help me do that.
"The coaches talked about how they like my size, speed and accuracy with the football. He said in his offense that it is really important to take care of the football and make good decisions. Coach Cumbie said they run a lot of the same concepts that I'm used to running now with quick game zone RPOs, but clearly more elaborate for a Big 12 offense.
"Overall, the coaches think that I'm perfect for what they want to do, which is why I'm the first guy they offered."
Evers holds over 20 offers from programs across the country, and now he is the lone 2022 offer at the quarterback position for the Texas Tech coaches.
"I mean, how many quarterbacks a school offers is really more of an idea on how they recruit," Evers said. "There is no wrong way to do it, it is just interesting. Schools have to do what is best for their program, so I get that. The coaches were up front and very transparent with me the whole time, and I appreciate that."
What did Mom and Dad think of the Zoom visit with the Texas Tech coaches?
"My Mom always loves to ask about the offensive line, which is always funny to me," Evers said. "My Dad is just wanting me to go someplace that I feel comfortable as a school and community. I think they both felt great if this was the decision I made, to attend Texas Tech. They both went to Texas A&M, but have always supported any school that will help grow me as a person and set me up best for life after football."
Now that the Red Raiders have offered Evers, it sounds like another Zoom call or virtual visit is being scheduled soon.
"Yes sir, we are planning to jump on a Zoom again as early as next week to see more of the academic and program side," Evers said. "I really want to learn about their Architecture and Construction Management program, because that is one of my interests for a major. I also want to learn more about the network as a Texas Tech graduate."
When asked for his overall thoughts on the new offer from the Red Raiders, Evers had good things to say about the Texas Tech coaching staff.
"I feel like Coach Cumbie and Coach Wells can help grow me as a quarterback and hopefully one day give me the ability to play on Sundays," Evers said. "That is the dream at least."
The NCAA recently extended the dead period once again, leaving 2022 prospects unable to officially visit college campuses until May 31st, at the least.
Evers is now planning to take unofficial visits with his family in the meantime.
"I will likely be doing an unofficial visit with my family, because I just don't know when things will open back up," Evers said. "I have never visited Lubbock before, but I'm planning on it."
Currently rated a 5.7 three-star prospect, Evers is listed as the No. 10 overall dual-threat quarterback prospect in the country and the No. 49 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 100 for the 2022 class.
He finished with 2,591 yards and 25 touchdowns to six (6) interceptions passing along with 246 yards and four (4) touchdowns rushing this past season.