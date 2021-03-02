RedRaiderSports - QB Nick Evers earns TTU offer, becomes target No. 1 in 2022

Flower Mound dual threat quarterback Nick Evers spoke with RedRaiderSports in early February, and even then the standout prospect was adding new offers on a daily basis, eight (8) new offers in one week to be exact.

The 6-foot-4, 192-pound prospect's stock has continued to rise over the past few weeks, as new offers came in from Minnesota, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Iowa and then yesterday Evers started the month of March with new offers from TCU and Texas Tech.

The Texas Tech coaches remained in contact with Evers and expressed interest while new offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie learned more about the quarterack room.

"We have been talking a lot over the past two weeks, Evers said. "I have been talking with the head coach Matt Wells, Coach (Sonny) Cumbie and Coach (Luke) Wells. Of course I had already been talking with Coach (Preston) Pehrson for a while, since last summer.

"With Coach Cumbie just getting there, he has been extremely busy getting settled in and ready for the guys already on campus. but they have said they love my game, my ability to throw the ball from different angles, my accuracy and the fact that I can run when I need to.

"The coaches basically said they take their time at this position because they want to make sure they get the right guy for the program, which is why they have not been out offering a bunch of guys to play quarterback at Texas Tech."

Matt Wells and the entire Texas Tech staff hosted Evers and his family on a Zoom call last night.

"It was me and my parents on the virtual visit with many of the coaches and staff last night," Evers said. "It was so cool because they made us feel like a priority. They showed us a few different videos and the facilities and Red Raider life. In the absence of actually being there, it gave us a great idea of what to expect.

"Coach Wells was straight up with us! He said that they take their time and do research at the quarterback position. The coaches said that I'm the first and hopefully only quarterback they offer, so it immediately made us feel like we really mattered to them, which was awesome."