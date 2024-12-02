QB Jake Strong to enter transfer portal

Texas Tech redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Strong plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced Monday evening on his personal Twitter page.

"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Texas Tech University, Coach Kittley, Coach McGuire and the entire Red Raider family.

Over the past year, I have grown tremendously as a player and a person, and I will forever cherish the opportunities I've had to compete with my teammates. The memories, relationships, and lessons I've gained here will always hold a special place in my heart.

After much prayer, reflection, and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the best step forward for my athletic, academic, and personal growth.

I am excited to embrace the next chapter of my journey and explore new opportunities tot continue growing both on and off the field.

Thank you again to my teammates, coaches, and Red Raider Nation for your unwavering support."

Strong was a three-star signee as part of the 2023 recruiting class, choosing Texas Tech over the likes of Boise State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Memphis, North Texas and others.

In three career games played, all during the 2023 season, Strong completed 35-of-65 passes (53.8%) for 409 yards, 2 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also added 61 rushing yards.

Strong will look for his next home with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Earlier in the day Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, largely responsible for recruiting Strong to Texas Tech, was announced as the next head coach at Florida Atlantic.