We recently caught up with former Texas Tech forward Zach Smith. Here's what he had to say.

This was the slowest windmill ever but I kinda LOVE IT 🔥 @SuperDuperZach (via @teamflightbros ) #throwback pic.twitter.com/NifcDmWUZx

Q: Since being an integral part of bringing Texas Tech to the Elite Eight in the 2017-18 season and graduating from Texas Tech, tell us about your professional path so far and your plans for the future.

Smith: After my Elite Eight year at Texas Tech I spent my rookie season working with the Charlotte Hornets training camp and playing for their G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. My second year I went overseas and had a wrist injury that required surgery which I did in the states along with rehabilitation. A couple weeks prior to Covid-19, I signed a contract for a team in Latvia. After a couple weeks playing there I was sent back because of Covid-19. I am currently staying healthy and trying to put on as much mass as possible.

Q: Were you able to keep up much with Texas Tech this season and last season as the Red Raiders made their way to the National Championship game?

Smith: I was fortunate enough to make it to both Final Four games and a lot of home games as I rehabbed after surgery.

Q: Who do you keep in touch with on the staff / roster at Texas Tech the most and how often do you talk?

Smith: I keep in touch with coach Beard the most. I visited during my rehab and went to some home games and also got to workout in the facility.

Q: Tell us about your recent injury/surgery and how the rehab process been. Are you fully healed from it?

Smith: I had surgery on my triquetrum and my scaphoid in my wrist. I am fully rehabbed and better than I was prior to the injury.

Q: How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected you and what are you currently doing now to pass the time? Are you back home in the Plano area?

Smith: Covid-19 has caused a void in my contract and I am currently back in the Plano area social distancing, working out, and playing lots of video games.

Q: What do you feel is your next step in your professional career?

Smith: I’m just focusing on staying healthy and putting myself in a position to make it to the NBA.

Q: What are your thoughts on Brian Burg being named the new head coach at Georgia Southern?

Smith: I’m happy for him! Burg and I were close. He is a very hard working coach and has great organization skills.

Q: Is there anything you'd like to say to Red Raider Nation?:

Smith: Stay healthy. Wash your hands.



