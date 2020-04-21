Q&A: Zach Smith discusses his career, the Elite Eight run and more
We recently caught up with former Texas Tech forward Zach Smith. Here's what he had to say.
This was the slowest windmill ever but I kinda LOVE IT 🔥 @SuperDuperZach (via @teamflightbros) #throwback pic.twitter.com/NifcDmWUZx— Overtime (@overtime) March 12, 2020
Q: Since being an integral part of bringing Texas Tech to the Elite Eight in the 2017-18 season and graduating from Texas Tech, tell us about your professional path so far and your plans for the future.
Smith: After my Elite Eight year at Texas Tech I spent my rookie season working with the Charlotte Hornets training camp and playing for their G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. My second year I went overseas and had a wrist injury that required surgery which I did in the states along with rehabilitation. A couple weeks prior to Covid-19, I signed a contract for a team in Latvia. After a couple weeks playing there I was sent back because of Covid-19. I am currently staying healthy and trying to put on as much mass as possible.
Q: Were you able to keep up much with Texas Tech this season and last season as the Red Raiders made their way to the National Championship game?
Smith: I was fortunate enough to make it to both Final Four games and a lot of home games as I rehabbed after surgery.
Q: Who do you keep in touch with on the staff / roster at Texas Tech the most and how often do you talk?
Smith: I keep in touch with coach Beard the most. I visited during my rehab and went to some home games and also got to workout in the facility.
Q: Tell us about your recent injury/surgery and how the rehab process been. Are you fully healed from it?
Smith: I had surgery on my triquetrum and my scaphoid in my wrist. I am fully rehabbed and better than I was prior to the injury.
Q: How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected you and what are you currently doing now to pass the time? Are you back home in the Plano area?
Smith: Covid-19 has caused a void in my contract and I am currently back in the Plano area social distancing, working out, and playing lots of video games.
Q: What do you feel is your next step in your professional career?
Smith: I’m just focusing on staying healthy and putting myself in a position to make it to the NBA.
Q: What are your thoughts on Brian Burg being named the new head coach at Georgia Southern?
Smith: I’m happy for him! Burg and I were close. He is a very hard working coach and has great organization skills.
Q: Is there anything you'd like to say to Red Raider Nation?:
Smith: Stay healthy. Wash your hands.
Is Superman real? Check out these highlights of Zach Smith (Texas Tech) from Thursday's College Slam Dunk Championships. @SuperDuperZach @TexasTechMBB @CoachBeardTTU @CollegeSLAM #ZachSmith #WreckEm #CollegeSlam #DunkinSlam pic.twitter.com/LL5PuOVm3N— TBScouts (@TBScouts) March 31, 2018