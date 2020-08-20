RedRaiderSports - Q&A with recent Texas Tech baseball commit JC Gutierrez

Tim Tadlock and the Texas Tech baseball coaching staff got a 2022 from the Rio Grande Valley, which is about 640 miles and almost 10 hours away from Lubbock. La Joya High left-handed pitcher JC Gutierrez verbally committed to the Red Raiders last week. The upcoming junior and current La Joya Coyote was thrilled to talk to us about his dream to play for the Red Raiders.

Excited to announce that I have committed to further my education and play baseball at Texas Tech University. Looking forwards to becoming a red raider! @TTU_Baseball @TimTadlockTTU @mgardner15 @Ericgute12 #GunsUp #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/QeQRrGVuv9 — JC GUTIERREZ (@J_GUTIERREZ_3) August 12, 2020

Q: How excited are you to be committed to Texas Tech?

A: "I am very excited to be committed to Texas Tech University. It has been my dream school ever since I was a kid."

Q: What did you like about Tech that made you commit?

A: "The reason why I chose to commit to Tech was because they have always had such an amazing baseball program that I truly admire."

Q: What other offers did you get?

A: "Thankfully, I was blessed to get offered by UTGRV, and I was honored to be in contact with Rice University, University of Houston, University of the Incarnate Word, Lamar University, and Sam Houston State University."



Q: How was your season looking before the pandemic hit?

A: "Before the pandemic, our season was looking very promising. We had a record of 13-2-1, and our team was looking forward to making a deep run into the playoffs."

Q: What are some stats you have posted?

A: "My freshman year I was able to get first-team district pitcher with 80 strikeouts and winning seven games. This summer with the Banditos Organization at the 2020 WWBA South Championship World Series in Tuttle, Oklahoma, I was able to receive Most Valuable Pitcher (MVP).

Q: Any relation to Texas Tech coach Eric Gutierrez, who is from Mission, Texas, and down the road from La Joya?