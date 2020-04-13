Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports.com until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on recruiting, news and everything Texas Tech! Your subscription also includes access to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T Promo Code: WreckEm2020 This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020. New Users | Past Subscribers

RedRaiderSports was able to catch up with coach Christopher Morton, the Tight Ends coach at Klein High School, to get his thoughts on new Texas Tech commit tight end Mason Tharp.

Wreck’em 🔴 ⚫️ senior season going to be unreal! Get your popcorn ready 🍿 https://t.co/3GBIrgGHf9 — Christopher Morton (@Coach_Morton60) April 10, 2020

Q: How long have you been coaching Mason at Klein?

A: I have been coaching Mason at Klein ever since his freshman year in 2017.

Q: Did he just show up his freshman year at 6'8 or have you seen him grow before his junior season?

A: He was already 6'6 and some change when he was in 8th grade at Kleb Intermediate. He has just kept growing through every season.

Q: We have watched his tape and it looks like you guys have used Mason in a variety of ways. Could you elaborate on his role in your offense at Klein?

A: When his hand is in the dirt, he is a major weapon in creating an extra gap the defense has to defend. He is the best blocker on the team, so we plan on using him in the run game a lot. With his height, he creates a lot of mismatches. This year I am sure he will find himself out wide like we used him a lot last year. Coach Hallmark and our staff have been attending many online coaching seminars, so we are always looking at a new way to get him going in the offense!

2021 commit Mason Tharp

Q: What are some of his strengths as a tight end? How do you see him fitting in at the college level?

A: Mason's work-ethic and determination are first class. We couldn't ask anything more out of him. He knows the game plan the day we give it to him, and he is always asking questions over the film he is watching. Those attributes will help him succeed at the next level.

Q: I noticed you are a Tech grad. When did you graduate and have you guys spent time with the new coaching staff?

A: May of 2017! Got to watch the Mahomes show! I have been talking to Luke Wells pretty frequently, I think we talked three times just yesterday! I think he is an awesome guy. He seems genuinely excited to start meeting more about the offense to make sure that Mason is as mentally prepared as he can be when he steps foot on campus.

Q: Thanks, coach. Do you have a favorite moment from your time at Tech?