Q&A: Prosper OL Coach Brian Thompson talks TTU OL commit Ellis Davis
The Texas Tech coaches have added five (5) new commitments to the 2024 recruiting class in the month of June. The first commitment to jump on board earlier this month was a longtime target, Prosper offensive tackle Ellis Davis.
In order to learn more about what the Red Raiders are getting with Davis as a prospect and a person, RedRaiderSports reached out to Prosper Offensive Line and Strength Coach Brian Thompson.
Q: How long have you coached at Prosper and how long have you coached Ellis?
BT: "This is my sixth full year at Prosper and I have been in coaching for over 20 years now. I am the Offensive Line coach and Strength Coordinator here. Ellis moved in before his sophomore year from California. He showed up at 6-foot-6 and very skinny.
"At first, he wanted to play defensive line and lacrosse. He started playing on junior varsity and we moved him to offensive tackle. By the end of his sophomore year, we had him convinced to focus on the offensive line and how it could be his future."
Q: I wasn't aware of the move from California, so how did he acclimate or adjust to Texas High School football and developing as an offensive lineman?
BT: "Ellis is very coachable and willing to dive into anything we have asked of him. I'm not sure of his lifting background, but we have a very good strength and have a lot of guys like Ellis who have built a lot of muscle, a lot of mass. He has really developed in the weight room, getting deep in his reps. Ellis is just very athletic, super flexible - which also is what makes his potential as a offensive tackle so great.
"In terms of development, he just worked and worked, then once he moved to offensive line he didn't want to be a 'fat guy' and we all had a good laugh at that one. I explained to him that he would never be a fat guy because his frame is about 270-275-pounds right now and it is mostly muscle. From there, Ellis just completely bought in and now he doesn't think his upper body is big enough and wants to work on that this off-season. Overall, he is probably top five in our program for power cling and other lifts. He can power cling 285-pounds, which is a lot for a 6-foot-7 kid."
Q: We talked a lot about the weight room, but what about learning the technique for playing offensive line or offensive tackle?
BT: "Yes, our coaching staff and I have worked with him on footwork and technique. We had to focus a lot on technique a lot at first because the size wasn't there from day one. Ellis just worked hard and is very coachable, just willing to do whatever it takes.
"I would say to just go through his highlights. If you watch week one against Trinity, then compare that tape to our playoff games - it isn't the same kid. His overall technique - feet and hands - were night and day. He really developed this past season and came into his own.
"But you have to remember, it isn't just technique, we are talking about the whole game of football for Ellis. We were in the middle of a game and the other team kicked a field goal. We were trying to get a quick drive together and I told my offensive line to be ready for the 'kill call', Ellis looked at me and said 'what does kill mean?'. The thing is, if you teach him, then he knows it. He just hadn't played offensive line or big-time football to that point."
Q: What kind of leader is Ellis within your program?
BT: "Ellis is not a super vocal guy, he won't be jumping around in the middle of a huddle. He is very serious and leads more by example. He is very willing to talk with anyone - a junior varsity offensive lineman, varsity backups. Ellis is not a rah rah type of guy, but when he steps on the football field it is all business.
"That is the approach we try to have in our offensive line room, I'm not throwing you a pep rally to come play football. We might get hyped up on a gameday, but we should already be hyped up for gameday. I would say his approach to the game, to practice, to workouts, including his teammates and mostly being inquizitive and asking questions in practice is what makes Ellis a good leader within our program."
Q: When it came to Ellis' recruiting process, how involved did you get as his position coach?
BT: "Well, first off we have a great recruiting coordinator here at Prosper and he is actually a former Red Raider that went on to play in the NFL - Devin Lemons. His son Chris plays there now too. He is just a great guy with great connections and he knows a lot of guys around the state.
"When my players ask me about recruiting or the overall process, I mostly ask them questions. What do you think about the coaches? In the college football world, coaches come and go, so from there it becomes more questions about the atmosphere around the program and did it feel like home to you."
Q: What about the relationship with the Texas Tech coaching staff, what can you tell me about working with them so far?
BT: "I actually met with Coach (Joey) McGuire when he was coaching at Cedar Hill and I was at Red Oak. He was always on it and he has never changed. They have things going at Texas Tech and the kids love playing for him. Coach McGuire is energetic and gets things going on a daily basis.
"Coach (Stephen) Hamby, the offensive line coach, came and hung out one day. He talked with us for about one (1) hour and barely talked recruiting. He talked with us and wanted to know what we were into, what we did outside of football as a team. Ultimately, it was a very simple conversation and it ended with him saying how much he wanted Ellis to play football for him.
"With our coaching staff, we are actually very familiar with Texas Tech. We went to Lubbock and watched spring ball this year. We went to do the same thing at Baylor last year. The Tech coaches put us in a meeting room, let us meet as a staff and whiteboard. My assistant offensive line coach sat with Coach Hamby for two hours and asked about how they watch film and why they run certain sets. We were able to meet with them, watch spring practices and it was great being involved, being a part of that."