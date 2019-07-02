The program landed a commitment from Lufkin wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk last week and RedRaiderSports caught up with the Panther's Athletic Director and Head Coach Todd Quick to learn more about the four-star prospect.



MC: Coach, one of your wide receivers - Ja'Lynn Polk - recently committed to Texas Tech and we always like to talk with the high school coaches to learn more about the type of player and kid the Red Raiders are getting. What could you tell us about Ja'Lynn?



TQ: "JP outworks everybody we got, he is up there everyday when it's open and he will try and sneak in there when he can too. We are extremely proud of him and what he has become. He is a high character kid and we love him."



Texas Tech four-star WR commitment Ja'Lynn Polk at the State 7-on-7 Tournament

MC: Ja'Lynn looks a lot bigger than the last time I ran into him 6-8 months ago, could you tell me about his growth and development over the off-season?



TQ: "Oh yeah, he has had a great off-season. He did not play basketball this season, he stayed in the weight room and understands the difference between good and great is in the weight room. He was a great talent before, but now he has gone to the next level."



MC: Have you watched him develop from his freshman season to now at Lufkin?



TQ: "Yes, I have been coaching at Lufkin since 1995. He has grown a ton as a wide receiver, and we have had some good ones. We were real excited when he made the decision, just how it fits him and the type of place it is there at Texas Tech. We know they take care of kids and hold them accountable. "The Athletic Director there at Tech, Mr. Hocutt, played for us when we were in Sherman. So I have a few ties to the program with him, he played linebacker for us."



Former Lufkin standout, Texas Tech standout and current Houston Texans WR Keke Coutee

MC: So you clearly know what a good wide receiver looks like, you mentioned Keke Coutee - do guys like that come back and spend time around the program?



TQ: "Oh yeah, they are in there all the time. We have Keke (Coutee) and Dez (Bryant) who still come around. Any time they come in, they talk with the kids and tell them what they need to do. They are constantly giving back to the program."



MC: The Texas Tech coaching staff went through some changes over the off-season, and we are still getting to know Coach Matt Wells and his coaching staff.

What is the relationship like with you and your coaches at Lufkin since they have been at Tech?

