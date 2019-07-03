The program landed a commitment from Fort Bend Marshall offensive tackle Larry Moore last week and RedRaiderSports caught up with the Buffaloes' Athletic Director and Head Coach James Williams to learn more about the three-star prospect.



Commitment Story - Moore loves the program at TTU



MC: Coach, thank you for taking a few minutes, we really just want to start by getting your thoughts on Larry as a kid?



JW: "It has been great seeing him come in as a freshman and watching him come such a long way. He has always been a hard worker and football is very important to him."



Moore, listed at 6-ft-6, 270-lbs, from his official visit to Texas Tech

MC: You have watched him develop since his freshman season, what can you tell us about Larry as an offensive tackle and maybe an area of improvement you want to see from him this season?



JW: "Larry is not just tall and big, he is athletic and I could easily see him hold 300-plus pounds on his frame. He has great length and a long wingspan for blocking. I would say that strength is an area he needs to work on, but he works hard and is already gaining size this off-season. I think any college program will help him with that too. "We have workouts every day in the summer, two hours in the morning, and then we start practice in mid-August. The off-season is important, we have to start from scratch this year and get back to the state championship."



MC: This coaching staff is new, what could you tell us about your relationship with Matt Wells and his staff?

