Christian White, aka Coach Flight, is one of the top DB trainers in DFW. White is a brand ambassador for Under Armour Football, a current member of the UA All America bowl selection committee, and the creator/head coach of Texas Flex 7v7.

Coach Flight has trained multiple college and NFL athletes, so you could say he knows a thing or two about defensive back play.

Texas Tech's newest commitment, Lake Dallas DB Kobee Minor, has trained with coach Flight since his freshman year of high school. We reached out to coach Flight to get his thoughts on Minor and how he fits in Lubbock, TX.