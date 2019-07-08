Q&A: DB trainer Christian White aka Coach Flight
Christian White, aka Coach Flight, is one of the top DB trainers in DFW. White is a brand ambassador for Under Armour Football, a current member of the UA All America bowl selection committee, and the creator/head coach of Texas Flex 7v7.
Coach Flight has trained multiple college and NFL athletes, so you could say he knows a thing or two about defensive back play.
Texas Tech's newest commitment, Lake Dallas DB Kobee Minor, has trained with coach Flight since his freshman year of high school. We reached out to coach Flight to get his thoughts on Minor and how he fits in Lubbock, TX.
What kind of player is Texas Tech getting in Kobee Minor?
Coach Flight: "Kobee brings elite versatility with the ability to play multiple positions in the secondary."
How has Minor progressed physically and skills wise over the time you've been working with him?
Coach Flight: "Since day one he has grown tremendously with his confidence and technique. Most don’t know that Kobee is actually one of the youngest guys in the class."
What are your thoughts on Texas Tech's new coaching staff? I know you and coach Cooks have a good relationship.
Coach Flight: "Love the direction the new staff is headed in and love coach Cooks! He will help instill that winning culture around the building."
What other recruits that you work with should Texas Tech fans be aware of going into the future?
Coach Flight: "I have a few guys I think will get offered pretty soon or at least should, Deuce Harmon and Chase Lowery. Both are going to be a big time guys."
