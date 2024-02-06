Texas Tech picked up another piece to its 2024 roster over the weekend with the commitment of Clemens (TX) Schertz punter Kaden Turner.

Turner is ranked by Kohl's Kicking as the No. 19 punter in the country and chose the Red Raiders over offers from Air Force, Navy, Incarnate Word, UNT and UTSA among others.

The Red Raiders lose Austin McNamara, arguably the best punter in program history, and added Weber State transfer Jack Burgess this off-season, but Turner gives the staff a young, talented prospect to develop for the future.

Among other honors, Turner was selected to play in the 2024 San Antonio Sports All Star Game in early January. He was also named District 27-6A 1st Team All-District punter after averaging 43.1 yards per punt as a senior.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Turner to discuss his decision.

Why Texas Tech was the right move for him: "Texas Tech really stood out to me because it was a place that I knew I could develop as a person and as a player. I felt very comfortable there and it definitely felt like home."

His connection with ST coaches Kenny Perry and Tyler Schovanec: "I've been talking on and off with coach Schovanec for a while now and getting up there to finally meet them was great."