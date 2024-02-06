Punter Kaden Turner talks commitment to TTU
Texas Tech picked up another piece to its 2024 roster over the weekend with the commitment of Clemens (TX) Schertz punter Kaden Turner.
Turner is ranked by Kohl's Kicking as the No. 19 punter in the country and chose the Red Raiders over offers from Air Force, Navy, Incarnate Word, UNT and UTSA among others.
The Red Raiders lose Austin McNamara, arguably the best punter in program history, and added Weber State transfer Jack Burgess this off-season, but Turner gives the staff a young, talented prospect to develop for the future.
Among other honors, Turner was selected to play in the 2024 San Antonio Sports All Star Game in early January. He was also named District 27-6A 1st Team All-District punter after averaging 43.1 yards per punt as a senior.
RedRaiderSports caught up with Turner to discuss his decision.
Why Texas Tech was the right move for him: "Texas Tech really stood out to me because it was a place that I knew I could develop as a person and as a player. I felt very comfortable there and it definitely felt like home."
His connection with ST coaches Kenny Perry and Tyler Schovanec: "I've been talking on and off with coach Schovanec for a while now and getting up there to finally meet them was great."
On committing to the staff: "It definitely was a special moment, it was a huge step for me."
What stood out from his visit to Lubbock: "My visit a few weeks ago was amazing they were very accommodating and the introduction to everything was very intriguing, I wouldn't say there was one thing that stood out everything was great. Definitely one of the best visits I've been on."
Connecting with the other specialists on the team: "I have not connected with them that much, I've had a few reach out and congratulate me but other than that I haven't gotten to talk with them. I hope to change that in the near future as we will be spending a ton of time together but, from what I can gather they seem like outstanding guys."
Goals for his time at Tech: "My main goal is to be consistent, coming in after such an amazing punter in Austin McNamara it will definitely be difficult to fill into his shoes so I want to take it one step at a time."