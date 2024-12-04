Prosper (TX) Rivals 250 OG Connor Carty is a Red Raider

The fun was just getting started, though, and it ended with Prosper (TX) & Rivals250 OG Connor Carty signing his name on the dotted line to cement himself as a Red Raider.

National Signing Day is never without a touch of drama, even for Texas Tech’s 2025 class, which saw 17 prospects put pen-to-paper Wednesday morning.

Even after signing the initial surge of 17 on the opening day of the signing period, head coach Joey McGuire hinted at the possibility of adding another prospect.

“They call it flip season or flip day, and there’s a possibility that we have a really big one later this afternoon… could be 18, really good chance that it will be a big guy,” McGuire said during Texas Tech Athletics’ signing day special.

A 6-foot-5 interior beast, Carty’s addition makes the sixth offensive lineman to give their signature to the scarlet and black in the 2025 class. Carty joins Patrick McMath, Elias Gillen, Garin Maley, Ren Brown and Danilo Guberinich as the Red Raiders’ trench additions in this recruiting cycle.

The Prosper product will reunite with his former high school teammate Ellis Davis, who was a four-star signee out of the 2024 class from Prosper.

The Red Raiders were one of the first to be involved in Carty’s recruitment, reported as the first school that Carty took an unofficial visit to back in early April of 2023. In late May of that same year, Tech offered Carty, making it his third behind the likes of Oregon and North Texas.

Carty was slated to take his official visit to the university in mid-June of this year, but those hopes were dashed when Carty committed to Texas A&M in April. This effectively shut down his recruitment.

That was until the Aggies continued stacking recruits along the offensive line, namely Mesquite five-star Lamont Rogers.

The addition of Rogers took Mike Elko’s squad to seven commits in the trenches, leading Carty to seek refuge elsewhere.

While his official visit never happened, Carty visited the 806 when the Red Raiders took on Colorado, presumably to visit his old pal Davis. Still, it was a trip to West Texas, nonetheless.

With the transfer portal frenzy on the horizon, Texas Tech is about as stocked up as it can get for the high school class this season and will certainly aim to make waves in the portal from here.