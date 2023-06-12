The Texas Tech Red Raiders added to their recruiting class on Monday afternoon when Prosper (TX) offensive tackle Ellis Davis committed. Per Rivals he is a high three-star prospect, ranked as the 57th best offensive tackle in the 2024 class, and said Lubbock was the place to be.

"Ever since day one, I have felt very comfortable at Tech, and it's always felt like it has been home. Throughout the past year, I have built a great level of trust and respect with the staff and coaches. So for me, the decision was made because it truly feels like home!

I had been there some four times before that. It was like a repeat of what we usually do. This official visit, though, was different because my dad was with me. On my prior visits, it was usually my mom and friends with me. So I was excited to get out there and show my dad what it was all about. I wanted him to meet all the coaches and really see why I love Tech so much. We also talked a lot about academics, and coach Hamby and I and my family met and told me what my time at Tech would look like and what he sees in me."

Davis has built a great relationship with offensive line coach Stephen Hamby and head coach Joey McGuire throughout his recruitment.

"Coach Hamby and I are close and have a great relationship with him. Throughout my recruitment, he helped me sort through some things and helped me out a lot. He told me what to look out for, and he is really great. Coach McGuire is laid back and reminds me of meeting my best friend's dad. He is just a great person. He is a loving and caring guy and cares about everyone around him."