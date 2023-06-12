Prosper OT Ellis Davis commits to Texas Tech
The Texas Tech Red Raiders added to their recruiting class on Monday afternoon when Prosper (TX) offensive tackle Ellis Davis committed. Per Rivals he is a high three-star prospect, ranked as the 57th best offensive tackle in the 2024 class, and said Lubbock was the place to be.
"Ever since day one, I have felt very comfortable at Tech, and it's always felt like it has been home. Throughout the past year, I have built a great level of trust and respect with the staff and coaches. So for me, the decision was made because it truly feels like home!
I had been there some four times before that. It was like a repeat of what we usually do. This official visit, though, was different because my dad was with me. On my prior visits, it was usually my mom and friends with me. So I was excited to get out there and show my dad what it was all about. I wanted him to meet all the coaches and really see why I love Tech so much. We also talked a lot about academics, and coach Hamby and I and my family met and told me what my time at Tech would look like and what he sees in me."
Davis has built a great relationship with offensive line coach Stephen Hamby and head coach Joey McGuire throughout his recruitment.
"Coach Hamby and I are close and have a great relationship with him. Throughout my recruitment, he helped me sort through some things and helped me out a lot. He told me what to look out for, and he is really great. Coach McGuire is laid back and reminds me of meeting my best friend's dad. He is just a great person. He is a loving and caring guy and cares about everyone around him."
Getting back to his official visit, Davis said that he enjoyed hanging out with his player host Monroe Mills and some other recruits who were also in town for their official visits.
"Monroe was good to me, and he is a funny guy. He answered all my questions, went golfing, and showed me around Lubbock. Monroe is a great dude!
"I also spent time with Holton Hendrix, Kasen Long, and Will Hammond. It was fun. We all got to hang around together, and I also hung out with Casey Poe. They are all great guys!"
Davis becomes the tenth recruit in a Red Raiders class that currently ranks #28 but will undoubtedly rise in the rankings. He shared more about being all in with Tech and if he will now put on his recruiting hat and try to get players to join him in Lubbock.
"I will talk to someone about it because by going through the recruiting process, I learned a lot about it. But I am never going to pressure anyone and tell them that they need to come to Lubbock. I will tell them how it is, why I went there, and why I love it so much. And if it's for them, then it is, and that's great.
I have talked to Connor Carty. I think he grew up a Tech fan. Connor is my best friend, and I hope we get that chance to play together in college and that he comes up here with me too. I will not tell him to come here, but I hope he does."
Davis said he looks forward to taking the field for the Red Raiders when he can.
"Coach Hamby said I would be redshirting my freshman year, and then depending on how that goes, I may get some reps my second year and hopefully start my third year. Hopefully, they will see me on that field if everything goes as planned."